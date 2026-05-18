Having a World Cup party? Our favourite wireless speaker now has a new lowest price

With World Cup kick-off times starting at *checks watch* 9pm(!), it's quite likely that several viewing parties will be taking place inside.

In that case, you'll want a good, affordable, feature-laden wireless speaker to get the party started – and that's where the Sonos Era 100 SL comes in.

The Sonos Era SL lacks a microphone and, therefore, voice control, but otherwise should be identical to the five-star Sonos Era 100 that currently sits at the top of our best wireless speakers guide.

That missing feature does result in a discount; however, the Sonos Era 100 SL is currently £149 at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've seen any model of the Era 100 drop to!

The Sonos Era 100 was launched as part of a new range along with the larger, costlier Sonos Era 300. The Era 300 may be more room-filling, but this Era 100 model is nearly £200 cheaper and packs a host of streaming playback features and excellent sound in a neat, easy-to-use outfit.

We haven't tested the SL model, but the majority of our Sonos Era 100 review should still apply, including our conclusions on the winning sound.

"The spread of sound you get from what is still a fairly compact speaker is really impressive," our Sonos Era 100 review reads. "The delivery is powerful, with voices projected out into our listening room with confidence. The Era 100 sweeps you up into the groove of a song from the get-go."

The Sonos app is simple to use, and the number of streaming options is vast. You can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect, with Bluetooth 5.0 also available. We found pairing with our smartphones to be particularly fuss-free, and we've used and reviewed plenty of Bluetooth speakers over the years.

If you're already in the Sonos ecosystem, you'll benefit from the Era 100 SL immensely. Two Era 100s can be used as a stereo pair, or they can be used as rear speakers if you have the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc, or Ray soundbar – perfect for watching the World Cup in surround sound.

Even without a microphone, the Sonos Era 100 SL offers versatility and an array of features that few rivals can match. For a capable and charming speaker experience with plenty of ways to play, check out the Era 100 SL for £149 at Amazon.

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