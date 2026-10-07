I’m not surprised this Sonos sub is one of Prime Day’s bestsellers – it’s a capable subwoofer that adds heft and depth to your movies

Do you have a Sonos soundbar? Or are you looking to buy one this Prime Day?

While they are all good stand-alone options, it’s possible you will want to add a touch more low end to your music and film soundtracks – and that’s where the Sonos Sub Mini comes in.

This capable, snappy subwoofer is currently on offer for £327 at Amazon, and has been highlighted on the site as a best seller.

Clearly, the public knows a good deal when they see one, as we gave the Sonos Sub Mini a positive four-star review at its £429 launch price, and praised its discreet build and lack of distracting vibrations. If you’re after a soundbar as well, we found it pairs best with the Sonos Beam Ultra and Sonos Beam (Gen 2) – the latter of which is also on sale, for £338 at Amazon.

The Sonos Sub Mini’s performance will depend on your soundbar of choice, but we found several promising, consistent characteristics throughout.

“The Sub Mini has a quick, responsive sound that sets it apart from the loose, bland vagueness of many other soundbar subs,” our Sonos Sub Mini review reads. “And indeed, throughout our testing, the Sub Mini always maintains prudent control, and we don’t hear any unwanted rattles or buzzes.”

The Sub Mini kicks out an impressive amount of volume for its size, and reveals low-frequency elements underpinning scores that most soundbars alone can’t touch with a barge pole.

However, we recommend pairing the Sub Mini only with the mid-range options from Sonos, namely the Beam Ultra and Beam (Gen 2). It’s overkill with the entry-level Sonos Ray, and Sonos Arc Ultra owners would benefit far more from the fully fledged Sonos Sub.

For those with the right soundbar, though, the Sub Mini has plenty to offer. While there is an ethernet port, most will connect the Sub Mini over wi-fi, meaning it requires only a single cable for power.

Adding the Sub Mini to your system is simple thanks to the Sonos app, which also includes options for bass level, EQ and phase.

At just 31 x 23 x 23cm (hwd), the Sub Mini is ideal for small and medium-sized rooms, while the matte monochrome cabinet offers an appealing, understated aesthetic and is entirely sealed to reduce distortion.

If you have one of the Sonos Beam models and want to add a powerful punch, the Sub Mini is one of your top options at this price of £327 at Amazon. And it seems the public has caught on, making this the top subwoofer deal of this Prime Day.

MORE:

Also consider our Samsung HW-Q800A review

Read our LG Eclair QP5 review

These are the best soundbars: excellent TV speakers at budget to premium prices