Happy Black Friday!

Well, there are still a few more days to go before the big event itself officially kicks off, but that hasn’t stopped several great deals from appearing already.

We’ve got Award winners seeing their first discount, five-star products reaching new lows and some old favourites back to their lowest price.

And it’s not only the prices that are great – we can vouch that these are all great products too: they have all been tried and tested by our expert review team. We only recommend the best, and there's a good smattering of Award winners included below.

We just hope there are some deals left for Black Friday itself – it’s going to be hard to top these discounts…

A What Hi-Fi? Award winner at a new lowest price? There are few better ways to kick off Black Friday than that – and that’s exactly what we have here with the Triangle AIO Twin. The Triangle AIO Twin packs in amplification, connectivity, streaming and more into one attractive package and sounds hugely capable too, all for the new low of £499.

If you want to replace your TV speakers and you’re really on a budget, the Sony HT-SF150 is the soundbar we recommend. Even before this discount, it was the cheapest soundbar we recommend – but most importantly, it offers a significant sonic step-up from most TV audio.

Want to see what the wired headphone trend is all about? Apple EarPods are the Gen Z choice, but we assure you that the Award-winning Sennheiser CX 80U will sound better. They provide a big, dynamic and surprisingly sophisticated sound despite their small, lightweight design.

The Award-winning Sony WH-CH730N are currently enjoying their first discount, despite coming out only in September. With an entertaining sound and bountiful feature set, this is your best option at this price level and the best budget ANC headphones you can buy.

The Sonos Era 100 SL is identical to the five-star Sonos Era 100, only without voice control. There are still several ways to play music, however – including Bluetooth, streaming, a USB-C port and more – and most importantly, you’ll get the same big, open sound with crisp, clear detail.

The Sony WH-1000XM4C are an interesting concept, with Sony going back to a much-lauded pair from 2020 and bringing them up to 2026 standards with some sonic improvements. The result is an Award-winning pair of headphones offering wonderfully musical, dynamic sound and good ANC at a very competitive price point. Now with its first discount.

Always considered a projector but found them too impractical? Consider a UST (ultra short throw) projector which can sit just inches from the wall. The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is our favourite, winning the UST projector What Hi-Fi? Award for its outstanding picture quality and great value. Now a whopping £1000 off.

Need good earbuds on a budget? Step forward the Sony WF-C510, one of our cheapest Award winners. For only £30, you’ll get solid, musical sound from a compact, comfortable design, and even features such as Bluetooth Multipoint and an 11-hour battery life. You won’t get better at this price.

If you’ve got a bit more of a budget, the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X is our wired headphones Product of the Year winner. With a clear, detailed and beautifully balanced sound, they are definitely worth considering with this rare discount.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds just won the What Hi-Fi? Award for best wireless earbuds £150-£200, but they are now available for much less than that, with a new low price of £99. Excellent value for a three-time Award winner that offers powerful, entertaining sound.

If you’re looking for a TV for GTA 6, your search should absolutely start with the LG C6. The 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award winner for best gaming TV has flawless gaming specifications, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. But the C6 is also a great TV all round, winning four What Hi-Fi? Awards for its bright, rich and refined OLED picture.

Size isn’t everything. The Cambridge Audio MXN10 may be small, but its awesome sound and impressive specification make it the best music streamer you can buy at this price.

MORE:

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Product of the Year winners have been revealed!

Best soundbars: options for every need, recommended by our experts

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets tried and tested