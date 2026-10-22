Looking for five-star floorstanders with a big discount? We recommend these five-star Q Acoustics towers

A floorstanding speaker is no small investment even in the mid-range market, so you'll want to make sure you get a good pair.

We can help you there. The Q Acoustics 5050 are a pair of mature-sounding speakers with impressive clarity and scale that will delight most music fans.

And as a bonus, they're currently discounted. The 5050 are available at their lowest price of £999 at Peter Tyson, a nice £300 discount from their launch price – and there's a free Fell Audio speaker cable included for good measure.

The Q Acoustics 5050 face some stiff competition, particularly from the Dali Sonik 5, but they're still an excellent option, as evidenced by their ongoing place in our best floorstanding speakers guide.

The 5050 shares a lot in common with its junior siblings, the five-star 5040, but with a bigger cabinet to accommodate larger twin mid/bass drivers (15cm vs. 12.5cm).

In scaling up, we were concerned that maybe Q Acoustics would overreach – but one listen and our fears were assuaged.

"Get the positioning right and you will be greeted by some of the most controlled and articulate bass that we have heard from a tower at this level," our Q Acoustics 5050 review reads.

"As we listen to Time from Hans Zimmer’s Inception OST it is hard not to be impressed by the depth and definition of the music’s complex and oh-so-powerful lows. The 5050 sound composed and unstressed even as volume levels rise."

The sound they produce is superbly insightful, engaging and entertaining, with excellent clarity. So much so that we gave the pair a What Hi-Fi? Award when we first reviewed them in 2024.

The 5050 do need some care with partnering, though, especially as their presentation can be a touch forward.

They do produce a decent sound with budget amplifiers, but we think they deserve more talented options such as Arcam’s A5 and A5+ or the Cambridge Audio XA81.

So long as you have a decent source hooked up too (perhaps the Arcam CD5 CD player or Rega Planar 3 record player), you'll get one heck of a performance.

Smartly finished and a delightful listen when partnered properly, the Q Acoustics 5050 offer grace and power at what was a competitive price even before the discount. The mid-range just got a bit more affordable with £300 off at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Our pick of the best speakers of every type and size

Check out our list of the best floorstanding speakers you can buy

And the best bookshelf speakers for every budget