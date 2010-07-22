‘Follow that', chirped the Sony KDL-46EX503 in August 2010 as it waltzed-off with a five-star verdict and a Supertest win under its belt.



So here's the 'HX703 to try and live up to its sibling's success. The key differences are the inclusion here of 200Hz Motionflow technology and the ‘Monolithic design', Sony's latest flush 'n' flat style statement.



This LCD offers a host of features including Freeview HD, Bravia Internet Video, four HDMI inputs and DLNA networking.



Connect via ethernet or add a wi-fi dongle to access Internet TV applications, one of the most exciting of which is the LoveFilm app that allows members to stream films straight to the set. The newly designed remote is tidy, and we're navigating the XrossMediaBar in no time.

Clearer, substantial sound

For once we're happy to praise the sound quality of this set – noticeably clearer and more substantial than predecessors.

And there's more good news as we settle down to enjoy the picture, with the Blu-ray of Avatar looking every bit as stunningly alien as it should, the Sony uncovering every inch of detail with taut clarity.

Ponyo is a high-quality DVD and the 'HX703 excels, passing the test with realistic, involving skin tones, deep black shades and super-smooth motion processing.



Flick to off-air broadcasts and the tuner is stable, crisp and clean, and capable of fine HD images.



Sitting somewhere in the middle of the 46in price range, this set easily justifies the outlay.

