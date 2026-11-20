Black Friday brings deals on all kinds of hi-fi and home cinema devices, but also on your favourite guide to said kit. That's right, we too are slashing our prices – you can now save a fortune on a What Hi-Fi? magazine subscription.

The biggest saving is on a two-year subscription to the print magazine – this has fallen by a whopping 52 per cent to just £74.99 every two years. An annual subscription has fallen 51 per cent to £37.99 every 12 months, while a six monthly subscription is now just £19.99 every six months – a saving of £18.95, or 49 per cent.

There are also generous discounts on digital-only subscriptions, which start at just £21.49. You can take advantage of the deals here.

These are all rolling subscriptions. You can cancel their renewal at any time.

What Hi-Fi? doesn't just bring you the best Black Friday deals. For 50 years now, we've been thoroughly reviewing the best hi-fi and home cinema gear to bring you the best expert recommendations. We also bring you all the industry news, as well as insightful features, buying guides, advice and more. And of course, we cover the best deals on the best kit all year round.

So why not take out a subscription either for yourself or as a gift for a friend or loved one? It could be the best purchase you make this Black Friday...