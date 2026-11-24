Now is the time. Hopefully you took my advice and skipped last month’s Amazon sale in favour of the main event: Black Friday.

We're just days away from the main event, but deals are already out there, and you'll need to be quick if you want to execute your Black Friday plan of attack effectively.

I’ve covered more Black Friday sales events than you can shake a speaker cable at, so I thought I'd use my two decades of experience in the world of two-channel audio to bring you a few tips that might help your money stretch that little bit further.

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Our pick of the best Black Friday deals so far

You don’t need to spend big to win big on Black Friday

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Looking for a relatively cheap and affordable upgrade? Have you thought about your cables? In many cases, upgrading your speaker cables or interconnects could bring notable improvements to your system, and you can guarantee it’s going to be cheaper than swapping in a new hi-fi separate.

Remember to factor in the cost of termination and make sure you only get the lengths you need – you don’t want any tripping hazards, and having spare lengths all coiled up won't do sound quality any favours.

Hi-Fi retailers are your friend

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While Amazon does have some deals on two-channel audio, Black Friday is really the time to visit the websites (or bricks and mortar stores) of specialist hi-fi retailers. We’ll certainly be spending more than an hour or two surveying what they have to offer across all the key hi-fi categories that we cover.

Sure, you will find deals throughout the year, but, historically, Black Friday seems to consistently deliver the biggest and best savings on two-channel products, especially stereo speakers, and accompanying electronics. Look out for any special codes being offered online that knock extra money off at checkout.

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Black Friday can also be a good time to look out for the first discounts on brand new products that launched earlier in the year. This can be great news if they also happen to be a five-star product or What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Don’t rule out ex-demo

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Don't discount a great ex-demo deal. If you don’t want to go down the eBay path where you’re not sure how the kit might have been treated, investigate whether any dealers near you have any open-box or ex-demo kit that they might be looking to sell to make new room for new additions to the store.

The plus side of going this route is you know the kit will likely be fully run in, and you also have the peace of mind that if anything does go wrong, you know exactly where to go to get help.

Following on from this, if you are looking to upgrade, also keep an eye out for specific trade-in offers from retailers that you might be interested in. Sure, you might be able to make more from selling an old amplifier through eBay, but moving it through a retailer could help remove some of the hassle.

Juicy savings on bundles

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If you’re looking to build a new system from scratch, then you could save hundreds over Blacks Friday. Many retailers such as Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds put together deals on complete systems which tend to be source (streamer, CD player or turntable), amplification and speakers with a decent-sized discount off the total asking price.

We’ve also built and recommended many systems which you can find on our website. You could do some research on our site and investigate whether or not you can find discounts on each component that’s mentioned. They can all add up.

If you want to go the one-make system route, some manufacturers that cover multiple categories, e.g. Cambridge Audio, run savings across all products to try and tempt you in for a closer look.

Big money off big ticket items

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Over the years I’ve seen several high-end products from the likes of Mark Levinson and Naim with thousands off the asking price, usually because the products have reached end of life.

But this doesn’t make them a bad purchase. Hi-fi manufacturers don't launch new products as regularly as, say, TV manufacturers, so there should be a certain level of guaranteed support from the brand moving forward.

This is easier with some products such as amplifiers, speakers and turntables, but I would be slightly wary of streamers where support might be limited or where older models could potentially be missing certain services or features. If in doubt, I’d always recommend doing some extra research before taking the plunge.

Just don’t forget…

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The importance of system matching. Just because a piece of hi-fi equipment is cheap doesn’t mean it’s going to be right for you and a good match for your system.

Buying the wrong product could upset the balance and, in the worst-case scenario, introduce new, nasty elements to the sound that you hadn’t bargained for.

Hopefully our reviews can help as a guide, but there really is no substitute for listening yourself and making an informed decision in your own time.

If you do buy during Black Friday, at least you’ll have time to audition your new purchase at home and decide whether or not it’s really for you. Don’t forget to have fun, though, this Black Friday, and let us know if you stumble across any major bargains you think our readers should know about!

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