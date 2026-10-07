I'm a deals writer, and these are the 5 Prime Day deals I'd avoid – and the 5 I'd go for instead

There's just this evening to go in Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, October's version of the Prime Day event that has slowly taken over the commercial calendar.

And with it have come deals – a lot of deals. While this might sound like a good thing on paper, it does mean sifting through the deluge to find hidden gems.

Luckily, as What Hi-Fi?'s resident deals writer, I've done just that. I've found products that our expert test teams have personally reviewed, and I've separated the ones we actually recommend from those we advise you miss.

It's been a particularly good sales event for projectors, headphones and other audio equipment, so I have a selection of those below. Everything here has been put through the wringer in our dedicated testing rooms, but only half have earned a What Hi-Fi? recommendation.

Curious to see the winners and losers? Let's take a look below...

Audio deals to avoid

Audio deals I'd buy instead

The Amazon Echo Dot Max is seeing a healthy discount right now, but it's still not enough to tempt us after its poor sound quality earned it a measly two stars. We'd urge you to buy the Echo Dot (5th Gen); it's cheaper, sounds better and is the smarter buy overall, with a nice finish and well-integrated Alexa smarts for a great value price.

The Sony ULT Wear are a rare misfire from Sony, with a sound that sounds either too enthusiastic and bass-heavy, or simply too lacking in the basics of dynamics and detail. The Award-winning Sony WH-CH720N are far better value, with great sound, solid build quality and impressive active noise cancellation for the money. The newly released Sony WH-CH730N sound even better if you're willing to shell out a bit more.

A lot of the middling reception to the Beats Studio Pro was due to the price, so this large discount isn't a terrible deal. However, if you can spend a bit more, the Sony WH-1000XM4C will reward you with more spark and musicality. They're fresh off a five-star review and are one of the standout models of 2026.

Projector deals to avoid

Projectors I'd buy instead

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 might look tempting at first glance, but we weren't blown away by its picture, which was limited by its 200 lumens of peak brightness. The Xgimi MoGo 4, however, packs a decent punch with its picture performance, and a colourful and engaging image despite its size.

The futuristic Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro was quite the head-turner in our test room, but the picture and sound quality couldn't justify its high asking price. While this hefty discount does help, the original Nebula X1 is a far better value portable 4K projector and the model we'd recommend. It's now at its lowest price.

MORE:

The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy

And the best projectors for all budgets