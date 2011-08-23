Trending

Samsung LE26D450 review

The Samsung 26D450 is thoroughly deserving of an audition Tested at £280

Lots of performance positives make this an interesting ‘budget’ option

  • Well made, good ergonomics
  • vibrant, high-contrast pictures

  • Sound is sandpaper-coarse
  • never entirely free of picture noise

The ‘D’ in the model number indicates a 2011 product, but the elegant, minimal design of Samsung’s larger 2011 TVs evidently hasn’t trickled down to the smaller screen sizes just yet.

The 26D450 is a good-looking device, but the ‘rose black’ finish, on-screen menus and unwieldy remote control are reminiscent of Samsung’s state of the art circa 2008.

This, plus the relative depth (8cm) of its chassis and chunky bezel, makes the 26D450 seem less than cutting edge. But then, nor is it priced at the cutting edge.

Decent spec for the screen size
Specification is on the money, though (a 1366 x 768 resolution and twin TV tuners are the norm in this sector) and the D450’s as simple to set up as the best of Samsung’s big-screen efforts.

With a Blu-ray copy of The Lincoln Lawyer to downscale, the D450 delivers vivid, punchy, high-contrast images – motion is handled with assurance most of the time, with only rapid or complicated motion causing any uncertainty.

The Samsung’s not immune to picture noise in extremis, though, and there’s a rather solid quality to the (deep, lustrous) black tones that spoils the otherwise impressive detail levels.

TV reception, whether via analogue or digital tuner, is reasonably composed – critically, the D450 manages to keep a decent grip on movement, minimising the impact of its otherwise bothersome jagged edges and shortage of fine detail.

Coarse textures and sound
Its areas of expertise (strong contrasts, vibrant colours) remain to the fore, and that’s also the case when upscaling DVDs. Edges are smooth from TV broadcasts, though picture noise remains intrusive and textures rather coarse.

‘Coarse’ is the ideal word to describe the Samsung’s sound. But, at least we’re not adding ‘thin’ and ‘shouty’: by the standards of this group, the D450 fights off the spectre of sibilance pretty well.

The Samsung is a good buy at the money. But if you can spend more, there’s the alluringly feature-laden Sony KDL-26EX320.


Specifications

General Information

Product Series450
Product NameSamsung LE26D450
Product ModelLE26D450
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberLE26D450G1WXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports2

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassB
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1366 x 768
Operating Power Consumption85 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand22.2 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate6.70 kg
Weight Approximate6.20 kg
Width with Stand66.1 cm
Height with Stand48.3 cm
Width66.1 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 100
Depth7.9 cm
Height43.5 cm
ColourRose Black
Dimensions43.5 cm (H): 66.1 cm (W): 7.9 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesAuto Program
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyCCFL
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size66 cm (26")

Network and Communication

EthernetNo
Wireless LANNo

Audio

RMS Output Power10 W
Sound SystemDolby Pulse

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG2)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 50
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format720p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedNo
Package Contents
  • LE26D450 LCD TV
  • Remote Control
  • Batteries
  • Power Cable
  • E-Manual
  • User Manual

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year