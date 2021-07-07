The Nintendo Switch OLED model is missing a few key features

The Nintendo Switch OLED is finally official, but it's not quite everything that fans had hoped for.

Firstly, while most welcomed the new 7-inch OLED display, adjustable kickstand and enhanced audio, many questioned why the new console was passed over for a power upgrade.

Now it's emerged that the "Nintendo Switch (OLED model)" also misses out on Bluetooth headphone support, too. If true, it's a baffling decision. After all, the Switch is designed to double as a handheld device.

“We have nothing to announce on this topic, but like the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) supports Bluetooth tech for the Joy-Con controllers,” Nintendo told The Verge.

Judging by that statement, the upcoming Switch won't work with your wireless headphones. You can check out the full spec of the new console at Nintendo's website. As you can see, they're no specific mention of Bluetooth for headphones – only "Bluetooth 4.1".

Furthermore, Nintendo seems to have confirmed that although the Switch OLED will offer enhanced audio though the built-in speakers, this enhancement won't be beneficial when listening through wired headphones or your TV's speakers.

On a brighter note, the new model does get 64GB of internal storage – double that of the original Switch.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will set you back $350 / AU$539 (around £300) when it goes on sale in October. The UK, Europe and rest of the world pricing has yet to be announced. (Although UK fans can pre-order the Switch OLED at Game for £309.99, and Aussies can preorder the Switch OLED at Amazon for AU$539.)

