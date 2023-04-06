I've found an awesome Sonos Arc soundbar deal that drops it to just £699

The Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar – a recent entry to What Hi-Fi?'s Hall of Fame – is back down to its Black Friday price just in time for Easter.

Right now, the Arc, which is officially priced at £899, is down to just £699 – that's a massive 22% discount! (opens in new tab)

Admittedly, Sonos Arc discounts aren't unheard of, but I'm only aware of it going this low once before, for Black Friday in November last year. And, interestingly, it's only hi-fi retailer Peter Tyson that's currently offering it at this price. It's at least £50 more expensive on most sites.

I must confess that I've got no inside knowledge on this deal so don't know how long it will last. Hopefully for the long weekend, but if you're keen, I wouldn't wait. Besides, I'd want it in my house and set up for this weekend's football and the Masters.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £699 at Peter Tyson (save £200) (opens in new tab)

Available at this price in white (black is £50 more expensive), this three-time What Hi-fi? Award winner delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming.

The Arc sits above the Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos's range, using 11 speakers to deliver one of the most convincing Atmos performances around. Features include Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy streaming and a choice of voice assistants, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem, and has earned What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

I've personally been involved in various Sonos Arc tests over the years, including its first What Hi-Fi? review and various comparisons since, and it's still without a doubt the Dolby Atmos soundbar I would choose. In fact, it's the Dolby Atmos soundbar I did choose – I've been using one at home for the last few months, a brief flirtation with a pair of HomePod Gen 2's notwithstanding.

If you want to go the whole hog and add true surround (one of the best things about going with a Sonos is that you can expand your system over time), you could add a pair of the new Era 300 or Era 100 speakers, which we've recently reviewed and are superb, but I think they're probably overkill for pure surround duties, so I'd go for a pair of cheaper One SL speakers myself. They're currently available for £159 in most shops, including Peter Tyson (opens in new tab).

You can also add a subwoofer to the Arc. There are now two – the huge and expensive Sub and the smaller and more affordable Sub Mini. Personally, I don't think the Arc needs an additional subwoofer, so I'd suggest living with the soundbar itself at first and only adding one at a later date if you're really craving more bass.

