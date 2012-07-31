The initials MAD stand for My Audio Design, but there’s far more of interest here than just an odd name. Despite a conventional configuration – two way with a reflex port – the MAD 1920s deliver anything but ordinary performance.

To get the best from these 28cm-tall speakers you need to take a little care when setting up. Unlike most rivals, they prefer to be placed relatively close to a rear wall – around 25cm away worked well in our listening room.

Add a pair of quality stands, such as Custom Design’s FS104 Signatures (£200) and the 1920s turn in a performance that belies their compact dimensions.

MAD 1920: Sound quality

This is especially true with low frequencies, where their 15cm mid/bass delivers an impressive combination of depth, power and solidity for a speaker of this size.

Move up the frequency range and you’ll find a surprisingly full-bodied presentation. The highs sound a little restrained, but not to the point of being lifeless, and the midrange shows-off the speaker’s fine integration by sounding both seamless and expressive.

This combination of varying talents is more than enough to produce a speaker that’s as capable with bass-loaded tracks such as James Blake’s Limit To Your Love as it is playing Kate Bush’s wonderfully intimate Snowflake.

Flaws? These MADs aren’t particularly pure, tonally, nor do they have the agility and rhythmical precision of the very best at this price level. Yet sit back, relax and stop analysing the sound and we’re sure the 1920’s confident presentation will appeal.

MAD 1920: VerdictWhile appearing to be entirely conventional, these MADs turn out to be unusually charming performers with a solid and expressive sonic presentation.

See all our hi-fi speaker Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook