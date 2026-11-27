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LIVE Black Friday headphones deals: our experts track down bargains on wireless and wired earbuds
Follow our live updates for the best deals on headphones and earbuds
Black Friday is now well and truly upon us, and that means deals, deals and yet more deals. We've already seen a decent array of bargains across hi-fi speakers, amplifiers, CD players, DACs and turntables, but one category that never lets us down is headphones.
We'll be sharing all of the best headphones deals – wired or wireless, over-ear or in-ear – right here, ensuring you don't miss a great price on any of the models that we've tested and rated.
Headphones are always good value for a deal or two. We've already seen discounts we've on many of Sony's wireless headphones, while brands such as Bose, Sennheiser and Apple have all joined the party.
From five-star recommendations to Award-winning favourites, there are plenty of major discounts around if you're looking to up your headphone game.
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save over £500
- Batteries: save 27% on AA batteries
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was
£450now £286
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £269
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£70now £32
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £142
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sonos soundbar: was
£449now £305
- Sony headphones: now just £25
- Sony premium earbuds: was
£259now £155
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
- Turntable: Audio-Technica was
£359now £299
- Vinyl: save up to 31% at Amazon
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £59
Editor's picks
If you want talented all-rounders with few weak spots, the Sony WH-1000XM6 come highly recommended. Their sound, noise-cancelling and call quality are superb, and the former Product of the Year winners are now at their lowest price.
Lowest price on Black finish
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The Sony WH-CH530 don't have noise cancelling or many premium features, but their simple functionality makes way for genuinely useful features, including a whopping 55 hours of battery life and a balanced, engaging sound.
Lowest price on black finish
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The AirPods Pro 3 are perfect for Apple fans and iPhone users. They offer an unmatched user experience, plus a comfy fit, awesome sound quality, and noise-cancelling. At this price, they're an outstanding buy for Apple devotees everywhere.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Technics' terrific earbuds are £80 off in the Black Friday sales
It isn't all Sony, Bose and Sennheiser this Black Friday. You don't want to be sleeping on the Technics EAH-AZ100, a pair of premium wireless earbuds so good that we granted them a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2025 alongside the full five stars. All told, they're brilliant buds that we still have a lot of time for.
A price of £179 down from £259 only strengthens our affections, and makes the titanic Technics very easy to recommend if flagship firepower is what you seek.
The Technics EAH-AZ100 is a well-thought-out, friendly pair of premium wireless earbuds that deliver an impressive and likeable performance. Dropping from £259 to £179, they're at a very nice price that will likely spring back up when Black Friday is over. In other words, grab 'em while they're hot!
Deal also at Peter Tyson
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Sony's Award-winning flagship earbuds drop by £50
The premium wireless earbuds market has never been so competitive, so you've never had a more varied array of options open to you this Black Friday.
If you're looking to push off into the upper reaches of the wireless audio stratosphere, then only the WF-1000XM6 will do. Pushing Sony ahead again with a breathtaking all-round performance, they're benchmark-setting buds that combine excellent noise-cancelling, brilliant call quality and sensational sound to stunning effect.
If you can get your ears around their slightly tricky fit, then there isn't a more rewarding pair of premium wireless earbuds to be found than the Sony WF-1000XM6. Their detail-rich, hugely expressive sound is the best that Sony has produced from a pair of its flagship earbuds, backed up by the brand's extensive suite of high-performance features.
Deal also at Currys and John Lewis
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Bowers & Wilkins five-star cans drop – but could they go lower?
Don't get us wrong: this is a very nice little deal. We're more than happy to recommend the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 at their full price of £399, so we're even happier to give them our seal of approval when £40 has been knocked off their RRP.
The thing is, we have seen the luxurious over-ears sink even lower in the past, dropping to £319 during Prime Day just a few months ago. You can pull the trigger, or wait and see if they go any lower during the Black Friday weekend or on Cyber Monday.
We like this deal very much, mainly because we're such big fans of the B&W PX7 S3. They're as handsome as they are rewarding to listen to, with a lovely build that frankly puts most price-comparable rivals to shame. We'd like better noise cancelling, and we have seen a lower price before, but £50 off isn't to be sniffed at if you're desperate for a deal.
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Bose's Award-winning buds benefit from a belting bargain
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) started life at £180, but Black Friday (and the passage of time) have seen that price sink faster than the Titanic in a whirlpool. They're now £99 at Amazon, representing a near-50-per cent discount on a pair of buds upon which we've bestowed a few What Hi-Fi? Awards.
Bose’s entry-level ANC earbuds display many talents, from their powerful, entertaining sound to their impressive customisation options and solid noise-cancelling skills. An excellent option for just shy of £100.
What a deal this is on an Award-winning pair of wireless earbuds. Thanks to Black Friday, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are just £99, a drop of around 45 per cent from their £180 starting RRP and one of the lowest prices we've yet seen on what we feel are Bose's best sound-per-pound buds.
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Bose's comfy over-ears offer class-leading noise cancelling at a major discount
Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) tick a lot of boxes if you're in the market for a pair of not-quite-premium wireless headphones.
The Bose cans were awarded four stars by our review team for a smart folding design, superb noise cancellation and effective spatial audio, and while you can find better-sounding headphones, they're well worth considering if noise cancelling, comfort, and a hefty price cut are high on your list of priorities.
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) make a good deal of sense if noise cancelling, comfort and portability are high on your list of Black Friday priorities. The QC Headphones (2nd Gen) only came out this year, making a £60 discount a pretty significant drop.
Lowest price on black finish
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Wires are great, but big Sennheiser discounts are even greater
If you’re hunting for a pair of open-backed headphones that feel almost weightless on your head, the Sennheiser HD 505 are now enjoying their biggest discount yet. Available for just £126 from Amazon, they're a whopping £104 off their usual £230 asking price.
If you’re looking to boost your desktop listening experience, the HD 505 will give you a taste of Sennheiser’s five-star audiophile offerings without incurring the price hike associated with more premium models.
The Sennheiser HD 505 are comfortable open-back headphones that deliver smooth, detailed sound for a very reasonable price. The HD 505 go big on vocal clarity and spacious staging, although they do favour refinement over sheer punch. Like most open-back models, they leak sound, so they're best listened to at home.
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Sony's five-star flagships plummet to a new low
Like a bionic postman in a brand new pair of regulation shorts, Black Friday always delivers. Sony's flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones had only just hit a new low a few days ago, and now they've fallen even further for Black Friday itself.
£150 off at Amazon for the five-star XM6 is incredibly tempting. We haven’t seen the five-star pair get close to this price all year, making this phenomenal value for last year's Product of the Year Award winners.
If you want talented all-rounders that won over much of the What Hi-Fi? staff, the Sony WH-1000XM6 come highly recommended. Their sound, noise-cancelling and call quality are all superb, and the former winners of Product of the Year are now at their lowest price, though only in the Black finish.
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Sony's affordable over-ears are a belting budget buy
If you want a great value pair of over-ear headphones, then look no further than the Sony WH-CH530. They're comfortable, built to last, have generous battery life and sound great for the money, all without costing you a fortune.
In fact, the WH-CH530 are the best budget wireless headphones you can buy, beating their WH-CH530 predecessors via their improved sound, bolstered feature set and more durable design. As we concluded in our review at the time: "We think anyone searching for a pair of headphones that will be kind to both their music library and bank balance should pay serious attention to these budget Sony headphones".
The Sony WH-CH530 are the best budget wireless headphones you can clamp over your ears this Black Friday. Their predecessors are also heavily discounted in the sales, but for roughly £30, it's hardly a risk taking a punt on the newer model. You'll be glad you did, too, as they're punchier, clearer and better all around than their outgoing forebears.
Lowest price on black finish
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Eyeing the wired revival? Sennheiser's Award-winners are the place to start
Wired earphones are all the rage again, joining vinyl, CDs, and Oasis in riding the latest wave of '90s nostalgia. Maybe the younger generation aren't an entirely lost cause, after all.
Handy for making calls, especially with that in-line remote, the Sennheiser CX 80U are cheap, unlike Oasis tickets, and cheerful, unlike Oasis. They also sound great, unlike...you get the idea. For £25, this is a case of low risk, high reward.
The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sennheiser CX 80U are our top recommendation when it comes to budget wired earbuds. They connect via USB-C, sport an in-line remote and mic for taking calls, and, crucially, deliver great sound for the money. £10 off is a big old discount when you consider the CX 80U only started life at £35.
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Sennheiser's fourth-gen premium over-ears offer sensational value
If you want a pair of premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones without shelling out a premium price tag, then the Momentum 4 Wireless should be right up your street.
Understated style is the name of the game here, but there's nothing understated about the clear, detailed and lively sound. There's a newer pair in the form of the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless, but if you want the best value this Black Friday, go with the fourth-gen flagships instead.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have been discounted before, but that doesn't make them any less of a great deal. The ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound, quality feature set and 60-hour battery life. Proof that oldies can still be goldies.
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Meet the team
I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to Bluetooth speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.
With over 20 years of consumer tech experience and a majority of those at What Hi-Fi?, I’ve reviewed everything from high-end CD players to all-in-one systems. My particular speciality lies with headphones and hunting down the best deals on the best wireless headphones and earbuds around, so you can get the best bang for your buck.
I’ve spent the last four years at What Hi-Fi? testing everything from giant floorstanders to tiny DACs, and more wireless earbuds than I care to remember. I’ve also covered multiple sales events such as Black Friday in depth, and am an expert at finding the biggest savings on the best audio products and telling you which ones to avoid, too.
As the newest member of the hi-fi team, I’ve already reviewed my fair share of desktop systems, stereo speakers and even cables. I love all things physical media, so I’ll be looking out for discounts on CDs and vinyl records to help music fans add to their collection.
Black Friday is here!
Hi all, it’s Harry here, What Hi-Fi?’s senior staff writer and resident headphones aficionado. While we’ve been essentially enjoying (and enduring) Black Friday week since Monday the 23rd, the day itself is actually here, so my colleagues and I will be guiding you through the big day to help you find the best discounts on headphones and earbuds as they appear.
Note that we’re focusing exclusively on headphones on this hub, so head over to our hi-fi and audio live page if you want to broaden your search beyond the realm of head-based audio.
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