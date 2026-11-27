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Meet the team Kashfia Kabir Hi-Fi and Audio Editor I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to Bluetooth speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value. Andy Madden Social Links Navigation Deputy Editor With over 20 years of consumer tech experience and a majority of those at What Hi-Fi?, I’ve reviewed everything from high-end CD players to all-in-one systems. My particular speciality lies with headphones and hunting down the best deals on the best wireless headphones and earbuds around, so you can get the best bang for your buck. Harry McKerrell Social Links Navigation Senior staff writer I’ve spent the last four years at What Hi-Fi? testing everything from giant floorstanders to tiny DACs, and more wireless earbuds than I care to remember. I’ve also covered multiple sales events such as Black Friday in depth, and am an expert at finding the biggest savings on the best audio products and telling you which ones to avoid, too. Ioan Hazell Staff Writer As the newest member of the hi-fi team, I’ve already reviewed my fair share of desktop systems, stereo speakers and even cables. I love all things physical media, so I’ll be looking out for discounts on CDs and vinyl records to help music fans add to their collection.