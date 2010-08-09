The HiSound PDAA-1 aspires, to put it plainly, to be an audiophile's portable music player.



Eschewing extra features, colour screens, slick interfaces and slimline designs, the player aims to major on sound – and sound alone.



Nothing fancy

It's a no-nonsense block with minimal buttons that feels sturdy and looks smart enough but isn't particularly pocket-friendly.



The two-tone screen is small and basic, but navigating your 8GB HDD – loaded via simple drag and drop – is easy, even if its design is notably without finesse.



You can load FLAC, MP3, WAV and WMA files too. There's a huge battery life, claimed at over 100 hours, an SD card input and an FM radio.



A bit of hiss

The supplied earphones are decent and sonically there's good detail and insight, though a hint of hiss at times.



Foals' Total Life Forever is a tricky track to deal with and, although it gives it a good go, the HiSound does toughen up a little at the top end.



There is, though, plenty of excitement and only a little space and scale is missing. Bass lines lack a little oomph but they're agile and light on their feet.



It's a capable player but doesn't quite make it to the top of the audio tree: better sound, along with features, style and ease of use, is available elsewhere, leaving this product a little lost.

See all our MP3 player Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter