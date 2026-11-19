If you want the best turntable at an entry-level price, Rega now offers two outstanding candidates that offer excellent performance while keeping costs low: the new Rega Replay and the Rega Planar 1.

Both have earned five-star reviews, but how do you decide which is right for you? To help out, we have pitted Rega's budget heroes against each other so that you can pick out your perfect entry-level deck.

Rega Replay vs Rega Planar 1: price

Rega Planar 1 (left) vs Rega Replay (right) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

What we have here are two of Rega's most affordable players, so if you want to put your first foot on the vinyl ladder, either one offers a good starting point.

At £259 / $395 / AU$549, the Replay is the most affordable member of Rega’s turntable lineup, undercutting the Planar 1’s current asking price of £329 / $595 / AU$699. Neither option is objectively expensive, but for the truly money-conscious, the Replay is the cheaper, and therefore more suitable, candidate.

**Winner: Rega Replay**

Rega Replay vs Rega Planar 1: build and design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In terms of overall form, the Replay and Planar 1 are decidedly distinct from one another, but get into the nitty-gritty, and you will discover that they share a good deal of the same high-quality Rega DNA.

The biggest point of divergence comes with regard to the respective plinths. The Replay imitates the skeletal form of the more premium Planar 8 and Planar 10 models, with the main bearing and arm mounted on a sturdily constructed T-shaped frame (a laminated design with MDF core), and the entire deck weighing a modest 2.2kg.

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The Planar 1, by contrast, is built on a Thermoset, gloss-laminated plinth that gives the more established player a more traditional look. Even so, the Planar 1 weighs in at only 4.2kg, hardly gargantuan in the grand scheme of things. It’s well made, too, and we have little doubt it will stand the test of time after many years of use.

Reassuringly, you get a detachable dust cover with each turntable, so there’s less need to worry about your deck getting dirty when not in use. The curved, minimalist cover of the Replay offers reasonable protection across the tonearm and main platter, whereas the full hinged lid on P1 offers better overall protection and keeps your entire player safe from unwanted hands.

A dig into the details reveals our contenders’ common ancestry. Each features a phenolic platter with most of its mass concentrated at the circumference, resulting in better speed stability. On both, a brass main bearing has been designed to minimise energy transfer to your records for diminished audio discolouration.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The players share the core parts, including the same main bearing, RB110 tonearm and Rega’s Carbon moving-magnet cartridge. In both cases, the cartridge comes aligned and fitted to the arm, so there’s no need to worry about attaching it yourself.

It isn’t tricky to set the tonearm on the Replay or Planar 1, and it’s the same process across both. The bias force is already set for the supplied cartridge, so to set the tracking weight, simply push the counterweight up to a preset position along the back of the arm until it reaches the ridged stop marker.

Within, both use the same bespoke 24V synchronous AC motor, designed for fewer vibrations and reduced noise, though Rega tells us that the motor control module is different on the Replay purely for the sake of production speed.

On the subject of speed, each Rega deploys a manual, belt-driven design, meaning you’ll have to move the drive belt by hand from one step on the motor pulley to the next to change speed from 33⅓ to 45rpm.

To do this, you need to remove the mat and platter to access the drive belt, and while it isn’t difficult in either case, it’s certainly less convenient than having an easily accessible switch.

(Image credit: Rega)

There is no phono stage fitted to the Replay as standard, while you will need to get the ‘Plus’ version of the Planar 1 (currently £399 / $725 / AU$899) if you want one as part of the package.

If you get the basic Planar 1 or the current Replay, then, you will need to plug your turntable into an amplifier with its own phono stage, or source a price-comparable outboard phono preamplifier. For £110 / $195 / AU$249, the five-star Rega Fono Mini A2D Mk2 is an excellent choice.

With so many elements shared across both turntables, this may come down to personal preference, especially concerning whether you prefer the skeletal deck design of the Replay or the Planar 1’s more traditional rectangular plinth.

Both are made to Rega’s high standards and are simple in their operation, so a draw feels like a fair result.

**Winner: Draw**

Rega Replay vs Rega Planar 1: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Planar 1 has set a high benchmark at this budget end of the market. Rega’s established Award-winner has earned its plaudits for its mix of energy and solidity, qualities that make it adept at tackling sprightly, energetic tunes as well as slower, smoother compositions.

Whatever the track, the Planar 1 has enough insight to bring out those core emotions. It has all the Rega spryness and punch you would expect, and as we wrote at the time: “some turntable manufacturers could be said to have a tendency for playing up to what you might describe as analogue warmth, but not Rega, so you needn’t worry about being left wanting for body in this sound.”

The Planar 1 goes beyond what we would expect from an entry-level player in terms of detail, distinguishing impressively between instrumental layers while conjuring a fantastic sense of openness and space.

Tracks through the Planar 1 never sound cluttered or compressed, as Rega’s able Award-winner showcases its knack for making music sound both intimate and spacious – a rare skill for a deck at this price point.

The Rega Replay, by contrast, takes a slightly different route, albeit with quite a few similar sonic characteristics. Like the Planar 1, it’s an admirably clear, detailed performer, suffering neither from sharp, edgy highs nor a sagging, amorphous lower end.

The Replay favours a more controlled, mature sound which makes its Award-winning counterpart sound more relaxed and easy-going by comparison. That trade-off does grant the Replay a greater feeling of precision and poise when tackling more complex arrangements.

In fact, if the Planar 1 is good at crafting your tunes into something cohesive, the Replay is even better. Whether it’s Tom Jones, Lukas Graham, a Bach prelude or some progressive heavy metal, the Replay’s trump card is how gracefully it puts your music together, teasing out disparate strands and arranging them into something cohesive, articulate and engaging.

As we write in our review: “It is unquestionably rhythmically talented. Thanks in part to its taut bass, the skeletal deck allows tracks to skip along like a water boatman skimming across the surface of a still pond.”

Those rhythmic talents are complemented by steadfast dynamic handling, evidenced by the tracking of how instrumental textures rise and fall across our catalogue of test tunes.

The Planar 1 remains a very good turntable, but for its superior cohesiveness, bass control, agility and dynamic handling, we feel the Replay offers the more engaging listen of the two.

**Winner: Rega Replay**

Rega Replay vs Rega Planar 1: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

What we are dealing with here is a pair of five-star Rega turntables. Let’s not forget that the Planar 1 is still a multiple and current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, so it’s not a record player you should be taking lightly – especially if you favour its richer sound and more traditional design.

For us, the new Replay beats its stablemate on sheer value, offering the same basic feature set as the Planar 1 but with a nimbler, better-organised, more rhythmically engaging sound. If it were our money, the Replay would be the deck we’d choose.

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