There are so many catchy deals on headphones and Bluetooth speakers around for Black Friday, most people don't listen out for bargains to be found on the best stereo amplifiers – but they should.

A great amp isn't just about the pleasures of sound and design, it's also a personal statement about how you choose to listen to your music. Hence, we've rounded up three amplifiers at three different prices to give you the best chance to find the one that really floats your boat.

Best budget: Cambridge AXA35

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Don't be put off by the fact that the Cambridge Audio AXA35 was released in 2019, as it's still a quality amplifier. Boasting 35 watts per channel and four line-level inputs, it's exactly the sort of model that will sit happily at the core of a budget system and do its job of driving your speakers without fuss or frills.

As we said in our review: "The first thing that strikes you about the Cambridge Audio AXA35 is just how confident it sounds. There’s no wavering over the placement of notes, no blurring of lines".

This is a precise, punchy operator that nails the sonic basics, and at this level, that's exactly the sort of foundation you want for the rest of your system.

Best value: Marantz PM6007

(Image credit: Marantz)

Our favourite budget amplifier for several years, the Marantz PM6007 earned five-star ratings across the board when we reviewed it back in 2020.

Although there’s no Bluetooth or USB connection, the PM6007 is loaded with connectivity options. In addition to four RCA inputs, it supports a moving-magnet phono stage, as well as coaxial and optical inputs. For outputs, you can listen to your headphones via a 6.3mm jack at the front.

Offering 45 watts per channel, the PM6007’s sonic performance is “smooth, full-bodied and balanced, with a pleasing spaciousness", and we've always found it “about as agreeable a performer as you could ask for at this price”. A great amp at a great price.

Best high-end: Cyrus 40 AMP

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

On paper, the Cyrus 40 AMP is a reasonably impressive thing. The high-end integrated boasts 81 watts per channel into 8 ohms, so it should drive a wide range of speakers, while an ESS Sabre ES9039Q2M DAC chip at the heart of the 40 AMP’s digital circuitry handles up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256 streams.

Great amps aren't made on paper. Most importantly, the 40 AMP is one of the finest integrated amplifiers we've tested for around £3500-£4000, earning back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards for its effortlessly clean, detailed and musical performance. If your budget can stretch this far, Cyrus' stellar amp offers a strong return on your investment.

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These are the best stereo amplifiers on the market