How important is the radio in your daily life? With all the different ways we can access music these days – from the dominance of streaming apps to the resurgence of vinyl and CDs – you might wonder if there is still a place for the humble radio.

In the UK, however, radio listening remains surprisingly strong. According to a recent 2026 report from RAJAR, the official body in charge of measuring radio audiences in the UK, radio listening has grown to an "all-time high", with 51 million people listening to the radio weekly.

Not only that, the majority of those listeners are tuning in digitally – via DAB, a website or app, or through a smart speaker – with DAB radio taking a 56% share of those weekly digital listening hours.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

At What Hi-Fi?, we haven't stopped recommending radios over the past five decades. We've seen radios evolve from old school analogue AM/FM tuners to in-car models to modern smart radios that include Bluetooth and wi-fi streaming.

Current top models from Ruark, Pure, Revo and Roberts feature in our best DAB radios guide and span all shapes, prices and features, straddling the divide between lifestyle and 'traditional' hi-fi in a way that few other products can.

Thanks to modern digital radios, smart speakers and networked hi-fi products that give you access to global internet radio and local stations alike, there are now so many ways to listen to our favourite radio plays, podcasts and music programmes.

But why is radio listening still so popular? I spoke to the CEO of Roberts Radio, Owen Watters, about radio's enduring legacy, the challenges in balancing customers' demands and new features while staying true to a brand's heritage, and how radio listening has widened in scope.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roberts was founded in 1932 and remains the oldest active radio manufacturer in the UK. Its 1950s-inspired "Revival" retro designs will be familiar to many households (or to anyone frequenting John Lewis), such as the Revival Uno BT and the three-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Revival Petite 2.

"Radio as a broadcast media is in a really good place"

(Image credit: Roberts)

"Given all the advances in tech that we see, you'll be forgiven for thinking that radio's kind of old hat and yesterday's technology, but there's a real love affair for radio that's never really waned. It remains pretty constant," says Watters.

Watters has been with the company for over 15 years, and refers to himself as a "custodian" of the 94-year-old brand. He also has final say over every product, with each product tested by the same team in the brand's UK office to ensure the Roberts standard of quality and care is always delivered.

"We live in a digital world where we have immediate access to more content than you can dream of, but that comfortable familiarity of pressing one button and listening to your local radio station is something that I don't think is going to disappear any time soon."

To Watters, "silence is deafening. So if I'm working from home or if I'm even in the office, I have a radio on in the background."

Watters cites this kind of background noise as being a comfort, whether you're doing other things around the house or in extreme conditions such as during the 2020/2021 lockdown.

"When people were confined to homes and we couldn't go out and necessarily do the stuff we normally wanted to, having that kind of ambient companion, if you will, or that background noise of radio was somehow quite comfortable, particularly for some people who were on their own."

Throughout our conversation, it's clear that Watters firmly believes radio has a very "important role to play" in our lives, no matter what kind of listener you are.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We are living in a time now where the old wireless and the new wireless can coexist rather harmoniously, with even the latest multi-room speakers from the likes of Sonos and JBL ensuring you can easily access your favourite radio station as quickly as Spotify.

Broadcast radio, says Watters, is now easily accessible in a variety of ways – through apps, Bluetooth speakers, voice assistants – and the demographic of radio listeners seems to be widening too.

The core demographic for Roberts is in the 45 to 65 age bracket, whom Watters refers to as the "traditional Roberts customer" who are "very loyal to us". But "in the last three or four years especially, we've definitely seen a much younger audience getting engaged with radio and getting engaged with our brand."

Watters cites social media as a key way of exposing the brand to a younger audience. "The 25 to 35 segment is where we're seeing huge growth at the moment."

It's the tiny Revival Petite 2 – currently the brand's best-selling radio in the UK – that Watters credits with bringing in a younger set of customers. The cute colours, dinky size and sub-£100 price point are all part of the appeal, as many members of the What Hi-Fi? team can attest to.

"Reliability, trust and performance" – listening to what matters to customers

Roberts Stream 94L: multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winner and successor to the Stream 93i (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Despite having such traditional roots, Roberts isn't one to shy away from adapting to new technologies. Its WM201 featured internet radio in 2007, while a What Hi-Fi? favourite, the Stream 93i from 2014, included Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and wi-fi network features that wouldn't be out of place in a modern-day hi-fi streamer.

Balancing the simplicity of a DAB/FM radio with the ubiquity of modern streaming is a tricky thing, not to mention meeting the demands of, well, demanding customers at every price point.

"The rules of engagement for us have always been pretty clear. It's about being able to deliver the best quality products that are reliable, have got the right performance, and a competitive price point."

While price is an important consideration for customers, it's not necessarily at the top of their priority list. Reliability, trust and performance – these factors increasingly score higher than price according to customer research.

Roberts also credits its large network of independent retailers as a "gold mine of information", with teams speaking to customers on a daily basis and understanding "what the features and benefits that the consumer really wants and then trying to work those into our designs."

An example is the inclusion of Bluetooth, which people want "on as many products" as possible, especially at lower price points. Similarly, wi-fi access and network streaming used to be reserved for the brand's top ranges, but are now being included in products at more mainstream, accessible price points, such as the Stream 219.

We've seen this across many of the radios we've tested in the past few years. Whether it's the dinky Petite 2, the Majority Shelford or the Roberts Reva – Bluetooth seems to come as standard for your average £100-ish DAB/FM radio these days, even if things like Spotify Connect or built-in wi-fi aren't available. It simply offers customers the choice to stream music from whatever app they use to the radio.

Roberts' Revere range

(Image credit: Roberts Radio)

Which brings us neatly to Roberts' latest Revere range, which doesn't just pack in streaming and Bluetooth, but also integrates a CD player. We haven't reviewed the Revere range yet, but we are planning to test it in the coming weeks. We've seen this kind of all-in-one stereo system that integrates radio, Bluetooth/streaming and a CD player from other brands – such as Ruark's R3, Denon's DM41DAB and Majority's Quadriga, for instance – but it's particularly prescient for Roberts to launch a whole new range just as CDs are popular again.

The main idea behind the Revere was to create a "range of sound systems that were unmistakably Roberts, visually". Watters states that "there's a plethora of very similar looking boxes" in the audio category, and Roberts wants "to stand out" in this space. But doing so required a balancing act of its heritage design versus the need to cater to a new generation of listeners.

The brand is understandably very protective of the Revival design ("we don't mess with it", says Watters) – it's such a core part of the brand's identity, the team are reluctant to "allow themselves the freedom to change it".

But for the Revere range, it did have to adapt it, with the brand taking "styling cues" from the Revival and applying it to the three Revere models in a way that was "sympathetic" without being overly vintage-themed like many of its radios. It seems the visual design was the biggest headache for the team, with Watters feeling much more confident about the technology and features the range offers.

Sound quality isn't left behind, of course: "We spend a lot of time behind the scenes making sure that the acoustic performance is where it needs to be... that was a huge part of the focus as well." Buying a Roberts product, says Watters, comes with a certain level of expectation from customers and "it's our responsibility to meet that".

On which note, integrating the CD player in the more premium Revere 300 and 500 models wasn't without its issues: sourcing a good quality transport mechanism was particularly tough.

Watters says that the supply of quality CD mechanisms has reduced significantly in the last seven to eight years, and while there are PC/DVD mechanisms that are cheaper to source and used by other manufacturers, Roberts finds there are limitations to those and has avoided using them in the Revere range.

(Image credit: Roberts Radio)

"It's not just finding CD mechanisms; it's find the right ones," he says." The brand has "factory partners that we have worked with for over 35 years", and it works "very closely with them to source the right components and the right suppliers".

The brand also had to contend with the acoustic compromises of integrating a CD player mechanism into a relatively compact box. Watters says: "From an acoustic perspective, getting rid of CD would be the best news ever. Because it means you've got a much bigger cabinet volume to play with, and you can really amplify the acoustics even more. So having an isolated compartment [for the CD player] is unhelpful."

He also finds the current growth in CDs rather "bizarre" – but that won't stop Roberts from catering to current customer demands, though.

"The reality is there's still a lot of people out there that have got huge catalogues of CDs, and longer down the line, yes, I think CDs will disappear at some point – but there's no sign that it's going to be any time soon. So for as long as we can, we're going to keep adding that functionality in. What we may do in the future is give consumers a choice: a similar product with or without CD."

"I don't think that there will come a day when they switch off analogue radio"

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

With all this focus on streaming, Bluetooth and digital listening, surely the death knell for analogue radio is set to ring sometime soon? Not quite. In the UK, there is no official date to shut off FM radio entirely, with FM set to continue until at least 2030. Watters thinks it will extend even beyond that.

He believes that despite the growth of DAB and digital listening, analogue FM radio "still has a role to play in some of those communities where you haven't got full DAB coverage", especially around the borders of the country. "There's a demographic of people, of older consumers mainly, who, for whatever reason, regardless of how you try and demystify it, digital just means 'difficult' to them. They just want an FM radio to listen to the local station."

The appeal isn't limited to such geographical or demographic extremes. It all goes back to that sense of community that listening to radio, especially local radio, brings.

"The reality is that you still have the very active local radio community on analogue, which you don't necessarily have on DAB or internet radio." The goal is to offer a product that caters to all communities, says Watters, and he sees analogue and digital radio forms "coexisting quite comfortably for another 20 years at least".

MORE:

Why I'm still blown away by this 100+ year-old wireless audio technology

Best internet radios 2026: modern radios with streaming smarts

Best music streamers 2026: top network audio players tested by our experts