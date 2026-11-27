Happy Black Friday! If you haven't bagged a deal yet, now's your chance. We're bringing you all the best hi-fi and audio deals as soon as they drop, so you're bang up to speed on what's available and at what price.

We're talking hi-fi speakers, amplifiers, CD players, DACs, turntables and more. Everything audio except for headphones, which have their very own live hub – check out the Black Friday headphones live hub here.

As ever, we only recommend products we've tried and tested ourselves, and that we rate very highly. Everything you'll see below has a minimum of four stars, with plenty of five-star products and Award winners in among them.

Whatever you're looking for, there's bound to be a solid bargain if you're starting on your hi-fi journey or looking to upgrade. Happy shopping!

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