Black Friday hi-fi deals live: we're tracking the best savings on turntables, CD players, speakers and everything hi-fi
Updated live as the hi-fi deals land
Happy Black Friday! If you haven't bagged a deal yet, now's your chance. We're bringing you all the best hi-fi and audio deals as soon as they drop, so you're bang up to speed on what's available and at what price.
We're talking hi-fi speakers, amplifiers, CD players, DACs, turntables and more. Everything audio except for headphones, which have their very own live hub – check out the Black Friday headphones live hub here.
As ever, we only recommend products we've tried and tested ourselves, and that we rate very highly. Everything you'll see below has a minimum of four stars, with plenty of five-star products and Award winners in among them.
Whatever you're looking for, there's bound to be a solid bargain if you're starting on your hi-fi journey or looking to upgrade. Happy shopping!
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- Richer Sounds: huge savings on turntables and hi-fi speakers
- Sevenoaks: save up to £800 on hi-fi bundle deals
- Peter Tyson: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- Cambridge Audio: save £50 on entry-level CD player
- John Lewis: all Black Friday tech deals
Editor's picks
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier has a confident sound with a particularly expressive midrange. Its minimalist front panel and slender profile are elegant for the price, and with a £50 discount, this analogue amp is ideal for hi-fi fans on a budget.
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
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This superb, multiple Award-winning KEF LS50 Wireless II is a modern hi-fi system that packs in amplification, streaming and connectivity into a pair of well-designed, innovative speakers. The KEFs sound fantastic and are worth considering if you want high performance without dealing with multiple boxes. This huge £500 saving makes it even better value.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
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£200 off Award-winning speakers? Yes please
"We’ve not come across such an enthusiastic, talented all-in-one system at this price – highly recommended." So we wrote in our Triangle AIO Twin review – and that was at full price, £200 more than it currently costs.
The Twin is an all-in-one wireless speaker system in the mould of the KEF LSX II, but at half the price. Or even less with this deal. You get amplification, connectivity, streaming and more, all in one simple system that's ready to go straight out of the box. No fussing, no extra outlay, and at this price, no hesitation required.
The Triangle AIO Twin packs a lot into its compact frame, offering an affordable all-in-one speaker system complete with wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth and built-in amplification. Sound quality is enthusiastic and capable, while myriad connectivity options mean the AIO Twin can play just about anything. What Hi-Fi? Award winner
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Cambridge's multi-Award-winning MXN10 music streamer is still at its lowest ever price
Winning one What Hi-Fi? Award is a huge achievement, so winning multiple over the years is nothing short of remarkable. And that's exactly what the Cambridge Audio MXN10 has done since we reviewed it back in 2023.
This kind of consistency is rare, and this kind of discount rarer still. The budget network player is £100 off, dropping from £449 to just £349 at Richer Sounds and Amazon – its lowest ever price. True, it has been this price before, but it's still a fantastic deal on a truly fantastic product.
The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is pretty much the best music streamer out there at this size and price. It boasts a sublime sound and a stacked feature set, and with this discount, nothing comes close.
Deal also at Cambridge Audio, Amazon
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Amazon's record deal on this ace budget turntable is no more – but it's still a bargain
Amazon giveth, and Amazon taketh away. Earlier today we excitedly wrote a story on a new low price for Sony's five-star PS-LX3BT turntable. It dropped another £30 to a new low of £169, down from the £199 it only hit a couple of days ago. Well that deal only lasted a few hours – it's now dead in the water, with Amazon only listing second-hand models of the PS-LX3BT on its site.
But all is not lost. Sony and Sevenoaks still have the turntable for the very reasonable price of £199. It's not a low as it was, but it's proof – if it was needed – that you need to move fast to take advantage of the very best Black Friday deals.
The Sony PS-LX3BT is perfect for anyone thinking about dipping a toe in vinyl. It’s fully automatic, easy to use, and has Bluetooth built in for streaming to a wireless speaker or headphones. Still a great deal. Five stars
Deal also at Sevenoaks
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