Every year, when Black Friday arrives, the What Hi-Fi? team become personal shopper, both for you, our lovely readers, and our friends and family. And each year, that means I’m asked, "What hi-fi set-up should I get?”

That remains the case this year. Though, having persuaded many of my friends to get entry-level systems during past events, there’s a minor tweak to the formula this year. Specifically, they’re looking to get a “step-up” system to take them into the world of proper separates.

So rather than do my standard “just get the WiiM Amp Ultra and Dali Kupid package doing the rounds, or the Technics SA-C600 and whatever appropriately priced speakers from our Award winners take your fancy”, I had some different advice to share with them and you.

I matched this system, which is the one I’d buy, using as many Award winners as possible. Though I think it's worth investing in, even at full price, it's an especially good time to buy it, as I'm expecting at least a couple of the components to get decent discounts over the next week.

Kicking things off, we have the Arcam A15+ stereo amplifier. The amp won its second Product of the Year Award last week and remains a class leader at its price. For the money, you’ll be treated to an unfussy stereo amp that matches up nicely with most comparatively priced hardware and is capable of delivering a holistically brilliant performance, full of detail, dynamics and a suitably wide stereo image.

Hence its win at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 and our verdict: “If you are looking for an amplifier that ticks all the boxes at this price, we haven’t come across a better one than the Arcam A15+.”

If, like most of us, you want to stream music, you’ll need a competent music streamer to go with the A15+. That’s where the Bluesound Node Icon comes in. Also enjoying its second Product of the Year win, the Icon remains the best option in its class. Featuring all the connectivity you need and capable of delivering a rhythmically agile, dynamically engaging sound, it’s a perfect match for the Arcam. Just be warned, its glass top is a fingerprint and dust magnet; but for sound this good, that’s a small compromise.

Regular readers won’t be surprised to hear the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 are my choice of speaker for this system. Another two-time Product of the Year winner, they’ve been a regular feature in my letter to Santa since we first reviewed them two years ago. The slow-burning speakers offer a good level of detail, nicely controlled bass and are about as unfussy as you get when it comes to placement and matching, making them a great fit for this system.

If you’re looking to spin some LPs on your new system, I’d suggest looking at the Award-winning Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2. Yes, there are cheaper, five-star record players available, but they won’t shine the way they should when matched with hardware at this level the way the Evo 2 will – creating a balanced system requires more than just bolting together five-star parts, after all. Offering an easy-going, smooth presentation, and blissfully easy to set up and use, there’s a reason the Evo 2 took home this year’s Best Turntable £500-£750 trophy for yet another year.

We all love blasting music out of our stereo speakers, but the truth is, a lot of the time neighbours and cohabitants don’t appreciate it – especially if you’re a prog rock nut like I am. This is why I always recommend investing in a decent pair of headphones with your system. In this case, the Award-winning Rode NTH-100.

The NTH-100 are currently discounted at most stores and a nice match for this system, offering an eloquent, revealing sound and an incredibly comfortable fit. If you're after something a bit more premium, you could also consider the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X, which are £75 more and even more revealing than the Rode NTH-100. But, for me, the Rode are the sweet spot for this system.

Finally, as you’ll need a cable to connect all this hardware, I’ve included the Chord Rumour X, which is the one we’ve long recommended for systems at this level thanks to its robust build quality and clear, transparent performance.

Looking for something a little different? Let me know in the comments, and I’ll do my level best to find a system or specific product that meets your budget and sonic needs!

MORE:

These are the best stereo amps we’ve tested

We rank the best speakers for serious music fans

Our picks of the best turntables