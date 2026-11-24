Black Friday is the perfect time to build a hi-fi system from scratch. Why? Because discounts abound, and while assembling a separates setup is never going to be as cheap as chips, you can generally save a few hundred pounds if you buy most of your gear during the sales.

What we've put together is a system that really fits the budget bill. None of the separate components here will set you back more than £300, and we think that they come together nicely to form an outstanding 'out of the box' system. Just add cables, stands and a place to put it all, and you're away.

In putting together our system, we've taken into account price, discounts and how well each product will play ball with its counterparts.

System matching can be a tricky thing, but we think this combination of source, amplification and speakers will grant you a fun, energetic and peppy sound that will act as a great gateway into more serious hi-fi later down the line. If you ever choose to upgrade, of course.

At the core of the system is the Cambridge Audio AXA35 amplifier, a budget model that has been around for a while yet still delivers a punchy, precise and expressive sound. We matched the AXA35 with the budget Dali Oberon 1 standmounts during our testing to form a lively, entertaining partnership, and we're confident you'd get similarly expressive results with the Dali Kupid listed above.

Speaking of the Dali Kupid, the compact standmounts are the speakers we recommend if budgets and space are tight, but you still want a hugely rewarding sound. They're not discounted, but given how cheap the Dalis are at their standard RRP, that hardly matters.

Lively, entertaining and rhythmically agile, the Kupid should combine nicely with the Cambridge AXA35 to form a dynamic, punchy setup. Plus, they're space-friendly and nicely made, so you won't end up hamstrung by speakers that wear their budget credentials too proudly on their sleeve.

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For our source, we continue to recommend the Cambridge Audio MXN10. The MXN10 has dropped from a test price of £449 to just £349, offering a stellar all-round performance that continues to blow most of its budget streaming competitors out of the water. There's no on-unit display or screen, but as a basic, stable operator that really impresses sonically, you can't do much better.

If you do fancy a different source –or a companion to your streamer – we've also included the ever-excellent Marantz CD6007 CD player as our five-star alternative source.

Down from £399 to £349 at most major retailers, it's the most insightful and expressive CD player you're likely to find at this budget level, and will slot beautifully into a system already blessed with the talents of the Dali Kupid speakers and Cambridge AXA35 amplifier.

The result, we feel, is a lively, energetic starter system that won't take up too much space in your listening room or make an excessively large dent in your bank account. Plus, those Kupid speakers are reasonably flexible with regard to positioning, so they should be able to slot into most spaces without too much fuss.

All in all, a great starter setup at a total price of just under £1000. If you also pick up the Marantz CD player, that rises to around £1300. Not bad at all for what is essentially an entire hi-fi system.

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