Have you ever plugged a new set of headphones into your laptop and wished you had gone for that slightly more expensive pair instead? We know your pain.

Fortunately, a dedicated digital-to-analogue converter – or DAC, as you’ll more commonly see it written – should boost the sound quality of the digital music stored on your laptop. And that just might blow away your headphone-related gripes.

This Black Friday, our 2026 Readers’ Award-winner, the iFi Go Link 2, is available for just £51 from Amazon. This award is voted for by our readers rather than chosen by our expert review team, so you can have double the confidence it has been road-tested far and wide.

A svelte dongle that will fit easily into your pocket, the Go Link 2 is as practical as it is portable, and will bring sonic gains to your desk setup without contributing any unnecessary clutter.

The design consists of the main DAC unit with a 3.5mm headphone socket, a connecting corded cable and a built-in USB-C plug, complemented by interchangeable Lightning or USB-A adapters. While Lightning connections are in scarcer use these days, the addition will come as good news to anyone who hasn’t upgraded their phone for a while.

The Go Link 2 offers impressive hi-res file support at its price, supporting PCM playback up to 32-bit/384kHz, as well as DSD256 files. For users of Android smartphones, this DAC can be used with iFi’s Nexis app in order to access two digital filters, software updates and volume controls.

Inside the DAC, iFi’s in-house ‘S-Balanced’ circuitry reduces crosstalk between headphone channels to reduce sonic interference, while the unit also employs ‘Total Harmonic Distortion’ tech and a ‘Jitter Eliminator’ for improved audio clarity and timing.

But what impact does it have on the actual sound?

In our review, we say: “Regardless of headphones, the Go Link 2 gives our listening a boost, that much is certain. When compared with a direct connection to our Lenovo ThinkPad laptop’s headphone output, the iFi is a noticeable step up, granting a hi-res rendition of Muse’s Panic Station a greater sense of clarity and leading edge definition as it works its subtle but noticeable magic.”

When it comes to handling changes in volume, we say: “There’s no question that impressive dynamic handling is one of the DAC’S trump cards. The low-level percussive fluctuations on Goose’s loose, funky workout So Ready sound natural and distinctive, all before a punch of cymbals, bass plucks and sunny guitar twangs make an appropriately grand entrance thanks to those more expressive large scale dynamics.”

Rhythms, too, are “confidently teased out”.

The iFi Go Link 2 was also our readers’ favourite product of 2026, which is, we think, the best testimony to quality that one could hope for. If you want to give your cans a reader-approved sonic boost, the iFi Go Link 2 can be yours for just £51 from Amazon.

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Read our full iFi Go Link 2 review

Plus, why not check out our pick of the best DACs tested by our expert reviewers

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