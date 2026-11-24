Sonos' sophomore wireless headphones are a big improvement – but are they worth it this Black Friday?
Worth it...for Sonos fans?
The Sonos Ace Ultra represent a major improvement on their predecessors. The original Sonos Ace weren't the wireless headphones debut we'd hoped for, but their 2026 follow-ups offered better sound, an expanded feature set and a few neat tricks to earn praise from our test team. Sonos isn't there yet, but it's heading in the right direction.
Now that the Ace Ultra are discounted at Sevenoaks, it begs the question of whether they're worth your time. A drop from £399 to £359 is attractive on paper, but could you get yourself a better deal this Black Friday?
Best for Sonos fans: Sonos Ace Ultra
The first major discount on the Sonos Ace Ultra is enough to pique our interest, even with plenty of major rivals providing stiff competition. The Ultra aren't the finished article, but a £40 saving could be enough to tempt long-term Sonos fans into popping a pair in their basket.
The Sonos Ace Ultra are a major improvement on the original three-star Ace.
They haven’t reached the levels required to earn a fifth star, but thanks to their powerful sound, improved noise cancelling and compatibility with the wider Sonos ecosystem, this is a far more compelling demonstration that Sonos could one day contend with the likes of Sony, Sennheiser and Bowers & Wilkins.
If you’re a devotee needing a pair of wireless headphones to go with your Sonos soundbars and wireless speakers, we wouldn’t dissuade you from adding the Ace Ultra to your collection.
What we would note, however, is that there are lots of alternatives that you can currently get for cheaper during the Black Friday sales, so it's worth considering those first before you jump the gun, especially if you're not locked into Sonos' established ecosystem.
Best for most people: Sony WH-1000XM6
The Sony WH-1000XM6 remain a go-to recommendation if you need a premium pair of wireless headphones that can do a lot of things very, very well. Outstanding in practically every area from sound to noise cancelling, they're masters of many trades. At over £100 off, they represent sensational value, too.
If having to be part of the Sonos ecosystem doesn't bother you, then the Sony WH-1000XM6 are a more logical option. They're more expressive, detailed and effusive-sounding than the Ace Ultra, sport a similarly premium design, and house so many features that they're practically bursting at the seams.
Most importantly, their discount is significantly larger and their resultant asking price is far lower than the Ace Ultra. £359 is a nice sale price for the latter, but just under £300 for a pair of headphones that won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year is in another league altogether. A very smart choice.
Best for bargain hunters: Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
The five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones aren't the youngest horse in the stable, but they remain one of the fastest. We've praised the fourth-gen Momentums for their clean, neutral and musical sound, a mighty 60-hour battery life and effective ANC, so £158 off is just immense value
When they first landed a few years ago, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless were very much a pair of premium wireless headphones. They'd set you back £300 at launch, and that's firmly within what we'd term 'premium' territory, and essentially the same price you'd pay for a pair of discounted XM6 at the moment.
Now that their price has collapsed down to a meagre £142 at Amazon, you're getting a pair of premium wireless headphones at a mid-range price. That means near-flagship Sennheiser sound, solid ANC, 60 hours of battery life and a very nice design for less than half price. If you're looking to be extra smart this Black Friday, the Momentum 4 Wireless might be the true saver's choice.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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