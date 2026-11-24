The Sonos Ace Ultra represent a major improvement on their predecessors. The original Sonos Ace weren't the wireless headphones debut we'd hoped for, but their 2026 follow-ups offered better sound, an expanded feature set and a few neat tricks to earn praise from our test team. Sonos isn't there yet, but it's heading in the right direction.

Now that the Ace Ultra are discounted at Sevenoaks, it begs the question of whether they're worth your time. A drop from £399 to £359 is attractive on paper, but could you get yourself a better deal this Black Friday?

Best for Sonos fans: Sonos Ace Ultra

The Sonos Ace Ultra are a major improvement on the original three-star Ace.

They haven’t reached the levels required to earn a fifth star, but thanks to their powerful sound, improved noise cancelling and compatibility with the wider Sonos ecosystem, this is a far more compelling demonstration that Sonos could one day contend with the likes of Sony, Sennheiser and Bowers & Wilkins.

If you’re a devotee needing a pair of wireless headphones to go with your Sonos soundbars and wireless speakers, we wouldn’t dissuade you from adding the Ace Ultra to your collection.

What we would note, however, is that there are lots of alternatives that you can currently get for cheaper during the Black Friday sales, so it's worth considering those first before you jump the gun, especially if you're not locked into Sonos' established ecosystem.

Best for most people: Sony WH-1000XM6

Five stars Save £102 Sony WH-1000XM6: was £400 now £298 at Currys The Sony WH-1000XM6 remain a go-to recommendation if you need a premium pair of wireless headphones that can do a lot of things very, very well. Outstanding in practically every area from sound to noise cancelling, they're masters of many trades. At over £100 off, they represent sensational value, too.

If having to be part of the Sonos ecosystem doesn't bother you, then the Sony WH-1000XM6 are a more logical option. They're more expressive, detailed and effusive-sounding than the Ace Ultra, sport a similarly premium design, and house so many features that they're practically bursting at the seams.

Most importantly, their discount is significantly larger and their resultant asking price is far lower than the Ace Ultra. £359 is a nice sale price for the latter, but just under £300 for a pair of headphones that won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year is in another league altogether. A very smart choice.

Best for bargain hunters: Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

When they first landed a few years ago, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless were very much a pair of premium wireless headphones. They'd set you back £300 at launch, and that's firmly within what we'd term 'premium' territory, and essentially the same price you'd pay for a pair of discounted XM6 at the moment.

Now that their price has collapsed down to a meagre £142 at Amazon, you're getting a pair of premium wireless headphones at a mid-range price. That means near-flagship Sennheiser sound, solid ANC, 60 hours of battery life and a very nice design for less than half price. If you're looking to be extra smart this Black Friday, the Momentum 4 Wireless might be the true saver's choice.

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