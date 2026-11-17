Brooklyn-based headphone manufacturer, Grado Labs, has today announced a new open-back wireless headphone, the GW200.

These kinds of cans can seem a slightly paradoxical proposition; the open design means they leak sound and let outside noise in, and yet they are designed for portability and use on the go. Grado has a good track record when it comes to such models, however, having previously released two five-star headphones, the GW100 and GW100x.

They're not alone anymore, as this year, Audio-Technica also jumped on the wireless open-back bandwagon, with the release of the AT-AL5NC.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

The new Grado GW200’s design centres around a newly developed 44mm dynamic ‘S’ driver, which, Grado claims, provides “clarity, detail, and natural musical character”. The driver’s paper-composite diaphragm was inspired by larger ‘S’ drivers found in Grado’s more premium S950 and HP100 SE headphones.

(Image credit: Grado Labs)

The GW200 support Bluetooth 5.4 with standard AAC and SBC, alongside higher-quality aptX, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive and aptX HD codecs. For listeners who prefer a wired connection, however, they also have a single-sided 3.5mm audio input, allowing the headphones to function without Bluetooth connection or a charged battery.

But running out of charge shouldn’t be a major issue, anyway, as Grado quotes a battery life of 60+ hours for the GW200. When the time eventually arrives to give the cans some juice, they charge via an included USB-C cable.

Given that portability is important for wireless headphones, Grado has kept the GW200’s design relatively light, at a weight of 235 grams.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company has also redesigned the headphones’ housing for a “modernised appearance”, and has included a new signature headband assembly, with a padded leather strap and a flexible steel band, to allow listeners, it says, to “adjust the inward tension, providing a more personalised fit and level of comfort”.

The GW200 are supplied with 'F' cushions, which the company says were “selected as part of the headphone’s overall acoustic tuning” and use internal acoustic slits to promote airflow. Unlike the GW100 headphones, however, the GW200 are compatible with Grado’s full range of ear cushions.

Launching in December for £329 / $329, the Grado GW200s have big shoes to fill. We look forward to finding out if they can match the quality of their five-star siblings.

MORE

Read our full Grado GW100 review

Plus, our Grado GW100x review

Stay up to date with our pick of the best wireless headphones tested by our expert reviewers