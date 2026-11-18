Black Friday isn’t officially until the 27th November, but I’ve already spotted a deal that is going to be extremely tough to match. And it’s for one of my favourite products of 2026.

The product in question is a pair of wireless headphones – the Sony WH-1000XM4C, to be precise. Sony launched these cans only back in September, but they are already sitting pretty on Amazon for just £179. This is an impressive £40 off their £219 UK retail price. In the US they’re down from $243 to $198, so it’s a great saving on both sides of the pond.

And it’s a discount that is available across all three finishes: black, platinum silver and even Sony’s new lavender colourway. If you’re in the market for new ANC over-ears, I honestly don’t think you need to spend more (unless you really want to, of course).

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Save 18% (£40) Sony WH-1000XM4C: was £219 now £179 at Amazon These Sonys are the perfect combination of performance, features and value. They deliver a wonderfully engaging and musical sound, hugely competitive ANC for the money and great levels of comfort for long-term listening. Now £40 off and sitting at their lowest price ever.

I have heard all the big wireless headphone launches in 2026, but none has quite had the impact of the Sony WH-1000XM4C. They get my vote as my favourite pair of headphones of 2026.

They are based heavily on the original, not to mention five-star and Award-winning, WH-1000XM4, which launched back in 2020.

The look and design are virtually identical to the original, which is great because that means they are lightweight and very comfortable. They come with a solid carry case, and retain their foldable design should you want to leave it at home and fling them into a backpack or suitcase.

The main physical change comes under the hood, where a new smaller (and replaceable) battery shaves a couple of hours off the battery life (which still sits at a very reasonable 27 hours).

Sony has also taken the opportunity to tweak sound quality. The originals were always a fun, entertaining listen, and it’s still the case wth the new model.

Sony has, though, tweaked the lower frequencies, and the XM4C are all the better for it. Bass notes now sound slightly clearer and cleaner than the original. They are better defined, with crisper edges and a punchier presence.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In our Sony WH-1000XM4C review, we sum them up by saying, “There’s something about the way they combine dynamics, detail and rhythm that keeps you entertained from the first second to the last.”

Not only do they sound great, but the WH-1000XM4C also deliver hugely competitive noise-cancelling for the money. You can pay more and get better performance from certain flagship offerings, but the Sonys cut out more than enough noise for the money.

I have used them on a train, in the office and in a pub, and have been more than satisfied with their ability to cut out intrusive background rumbles. Call quality is similarly great for the money too – your voice comes through loud and clear, with the headphones doing a fine job of keeping it isolated from noise and wind.

If you’re looking to upgrade from a cheap pair of wireless headphones and want something hugely capable without breaking your budget, I can’t really think of a better alternative.

As we say in our review, “if you don’t want to stretch into that upper tier of wireless headphones where Sennheiser, Bose and even Sony themselves sit, the WH-1000XM4C are going to be more than enough headphones for most people.”

Now that the price is down from £219 to £179 on Amazon, I think you’ll struggle to find a more convincing headphone deal during Black Friday. An absolute no-brainer.

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