The best deals on Product of the Year AV receivers, Award-winning projectors and five-star turntables, handpicked by our experts

Greetings from What Hi-Fi? Towers, where the team have been revelling – and are now recovering – from our annual Awards evening.

As usual, it was a glamorous affair, with many in the AV industry turning up to celebrate our 111 Award winners and to find out our Product of the Year picks for each of the 24 categories.

And speaking of Product of the Year, the recipient of the Award in the AV receiver category is back to its lowest price. But it's joined by several other Award winners and five-star products, so we're rather spoilt for choice on the deals front this week.

These are all products we've tried and tested, and all have been compared to the market leaders to see where they rank. We only recommend the best, and all the products below have earned five stars.

So why not take a look...

The Sony Bravia Projector 8 is by no means cheap, but it's the projector we'd buy if money were no object. It's as brilliant as it is pricey, with excellent contrast and detail, stunning black depth and two HDMI 2.1 sockets. Save £1000 with the code BLACK1000.

If you're getting into vinyl for the first time or just after an easy-to-use budget turntable, the Sony PS-LX5BT is a great choice thanks to its fully automatic operation, Bluetooth connectivity and an easy setup. There are cheaper turntables available, but spending the extra money will reward you with a noticeable improvement in sonic performance.

The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is the best UST projector we've ever had in our test room, offering outstanding picture quality, solid built-in audio, and an impressive feature set. Ideal if you're short on space or want a living room projector, especially with £1000 off.

Sitting as our overall pick of the best AV receivers we've tested and our 2026 AV Receiver Product of the Year, our expert testers can't recommend the Sony TA-AN1000 enough. With a spacious presentation, precise, detailed sound, and impressive dynamics, this AV receiver is great value at this discounted price.

The KEF LSX II LT takes much of what we loved about the KEF LSX II wireless all-in-one system and puts it into a much more streamlined, affordable package. This includes a cohesive, effortlessly balanced sound and full, well-formed bass, now at a great price.

The TCL C8L has outstanding picture quality that is hard to beat. Add in a great gaming performance and a £400 discount, and you've got a TV that's superb value.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy

And the best TVs for all budgets

Interested in the bigger picture? Here are the best projectors we have tested