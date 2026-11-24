Here at What Hi-Fi?, we understand that audiophiles have all sorts of budgets. As such, we are meticulous about making sure our yearly What Hi-Fi? Awards cover products across the price spectrum, from affordable, top-notch products to drool-inducing, high-end gear. Music, after all, is supposed to be for everyone.

Belonging to the first of the two camps, the Sony WF-C510 are an eminently affordable, Award-winning pair of wireless earbuds. Never more so than right now, as they are currently seeing a 45 per cent discount, which takes their price down to just £30 at Amazon and John Lewis.

Before you jump to secure the yellow earbuds of your dreams, take note: this deal is only available on the black and white models.

Looking for solid sound, simple set-up and seriously satisfying savings? If so, these Sonys might be what you're after. Not only did these in-ear wireless earbuds earn a five-star review (as well as a What Hi-Fi? Award), but we praised their "sense of fun and musicality" as well as their comfortable fit, going as far as to call them "brilliant buds" at their price.

Perhaps typically for Sony earbuds, these nifty little chaps have a sure-footed sense of timing, along with plenty of "balance, separation and insight".

Compared to more premium wireless earbuds, there aren't usually quite so many customisable features available at this price. Nonetheless, these Sonys pack in touch controls, Multipoint Bluetooth (for simultaneous connection to two sources, say, a laptop and mobile phone), IPX4 water resistance, the ability to use each bud independently, and customisable EQ settings via the Sony Headphones App.

Oh, did we forget to mention, they also have 11 hours of battery life, which can be doubled with the case. Altogether, that's a pretty impressive spec for wireless earbuds that cost as much as a takeaway order for two.

The only real downside we could find was that the WF-C510 are relatively cheaply finished. Nevertheless, they fit comfortably across our test team, even accommodating What Hi-Fi?'s very smallest ears thanks to their slight design.

At a new low price of just £30 from Amazon and John Lewis, it's hard to go wrong with these Award-winning earbuds.

MORE:

Read our Sony WF-C510 review

Check out our pick of the best budget wireless earbuds tested by our expert reviewers

Stay up to date with our pick of the best Black Friday hi-fi deals