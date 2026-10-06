Life in the old dog yet – these OG value wireless earbuds have hit their lowest price ever
They might be six years old, but they're still surprising us
Great cheap wireless earbuds might be ten a penny nowadays, but that wasn't always the case. Just a few years ago, cheap pairs were best avoided by anyone who valued sound quality. That all changed with the launch of the Earfun Air.
They were the first budget earbuds to earn five stars from us, and that's despite competition from some very big brands. They genuinely kickstarted the budget 'buds revolution, and now here they are six years later, dropping to a new low price.
They're now just £21 at Amazon, to be exact – down from their launch price of £55. A great price for a pair of genuinely groundbreaking earbuds.
The EarFun Air are certainly an older pick on the market, but they're still wireless earbuds we love to recommend. Feature-heavy and sparkly-sounding, the EarFun Air represent remarkable value after all this time. Five stars
We originally reviewed the EarFun Air back in 2020, but that doesn't mean they don't continue to earn a solid recommendation from us as some of the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy.
Nowadays, you'll see the likes of Sony dominating the affordable wireless earbuds market, with the WF-C510 and WF-C710N, but EarFun kickstarted the current trend for well-specced wireless headphones that cost very little.
At first glance, the EarFun Air true wireless earbuds may seem too good to be true. But that's not the case. An extensive feature list includes voice assistance, an IPX7 waterproof rating, a wireless charging case and Bluetooth 5.0 support.
Not forgetting the impressively long battery life of 35 hours, seven from the buds and a further 28 from the charging case. And they certainly don't feel cheap either, with a pretty classy build and finish, including four tip sizes to choose from. More than we'd expect for earbuds this cheap.
But, how do they sound? In our full review, our expert testers said: "Fans of a grippy, energetic listen to get you through a workout will find much to enjoy here."
Adding: "While similar budget-friendly headphones can come off somewhat congested, here the design of the driver and earpiece (which doesn’t sit too far into the ear canal) allows for a pleasant and spacious presentation."
They're not noise-cancelling earbuds, but you'd be seriously hard pushed to find that at this price. Fortunately, given their age, you'll often find a discount on the EarFun Air. But, this is the best price we've ever seen, so grab them while you can for just £21 at Amazon.
MORE:
Read the full Earfun Air review
Check out the best cheap wireless headphones, tested by our experts
And the best wireless earbuds: top pairs tested by our reviewers
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Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
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