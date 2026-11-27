If you won't take a recommendation for a product that we've rigorously spent weeks testing, how about something that we've spent months with? I've spent practically every day in 2026 with the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) by my side or in my ears, meaning I can say with confidence that they're an outstanding pair of wireless flagships.

Now, they're on an absolutely monster discount, falling from £299 to a measly £189 at John Lewis. That's pretty much the lowest price we've ever witnessed for the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), and one that I can personally endorse as being well worth your time.

Why are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) so easy to recommend? Easy. They do so much so well.

Their fit is superior, their sound is excellent, their noise cancelling is top-notch, and their feature set is bountiful. I work with them, I gym with them, I run with them, and I walk the dog with them. I haven't yet been to the Mariana Trench or scaled Everest with my personal pair, but who knows what 2027 holds?

Noise cancelling is, naturally, one of the major selling points. If you want to block out the outside world and lock into your music, podcasts, calls and more, the Bose buds will do just that.

Plus, they're the most comfortable and stable in-ears I've lived with, excelling at both stationary office work and, thanks to their soft silicone eartips and stability bands which tuck into the top part of your inner ear, out on arduous runs as well.

Sound-wise, they don't let you down. The second-gen buds tease subtle changes aimed at improving bass response and smoother high-end frequencies from their predecessors, resulting in a punchy, full-bodied sound that remains highly entertaining.

Hear the sound of flippers clapping alongside some cheerful, throaty barks? That's our seal of approval. Get the Bose buds for a stunning £189 at John Lewis.

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