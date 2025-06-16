The flagship five-star Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are some of the best wireless earbuds we've tested, performing levels above most others – and right now, they're £50 off.

We don't get to talk about a deal on these buds often, so while £299 at Sevenoaks may still seem like a hefty price tag, it isn't when you consider the quality you get in exchange.

This discount is only a couple of pounds off their lowest price and, quite rarely, it's across all three different colours: Anthracite Black, Dove White and Jade Green.

So, now could be the time to pick up some buds that really hit the spot.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 was £349 now £299 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and hold fast as our top premium pick amongst the best wireless earbuds. Sensational levels of detail, natural and refined sound and competitive ANC packed into the most enjoyable earbuds from B&W to date. Five stars.

We've raved about the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless earbuds since the minute we got our hands on them, calling them, "the most refined, detailed and enjoyable wireless earbuds to date".

While B&W isn't new to crafting earbuds, this pair really hit the spot. The proof? We handed the buds a What Hi-Fi? Award.

When it comes to sound, the Pi8s drag subtlety and nuance out of recordings to the point we felt compelled to say: "You won't find a more detailed-sounding pair of earbuds."

And it's not just sound quality that shines through in this premium pair, but the build quality and comfort, too.

Bowers & Wilkins has even gone as far as supplying a charging case that can accept audio signals via a USB-C socket and wirelessly ‘retransmit’ them to the earbuds. This means you can plug in and play from legacy devices that don’t have Bluetooth, such as legacy hi-fi gear or in-flight entertainment systems.

Battery life is a pretty decent six and a half hours per charge, while the ANC is great at blocking out low-frequency rumbles and commotion.

All-in-all, we'd seriously recommend the B&W Pi8s as some of the best-sounding earbuds that we've tested. Not least at just £299...

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review

The best wireless earbuds we've tried and tested

And the best audiophile headphones for luxury-sounding pairs