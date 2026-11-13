Klipsch promises stratospheric sound and sky-high comfort from its latest duo of high-end wired headphones
Klipsch launches the celebratory Strato HP-2 and HP-3
Klipsch is celebrating its 80th birthday with its new Stratos Series of wired headphones.
Currently consisting of the closed-back Stratos HP-2 and semi-open-backed Stratos HP-3, the new duo are built to offer outstanding sound and enhanced user comfort in celebration of Klipsch's 80 years in the industry.
Each pair deploy a two-way coaxial driver array. The semi-open-backed HP-3 feature a 50mm bio-cellulose mid/bass driver and a 10mm dynamic tweeter paired to deliver "warm, punchy bass" and "crisp, sparkly highs".
The HP-2, meanwhile, marry a 40mm bio-cellulose mid/bass driver with a 10mm dynamic tweeter, pledging "deep bass" and "excellent noise isolation for studio monitoring".
Klipsch describes the new Stratos Series as having a "nostalgic yet contemporary style", with both pairs crafted from premium materials such as machined aluminium yokes, protein leather headbands, and wooden earcups accented with copper rings.
The Stratos HP-2 and HP-3 are designed for all-day wearer comfort, sporting cushioned headbands lined with open-cell foam. The earpads are wrapped in ultrasoft microsuede, aiding not only comfort but also creating a more immersive seal that "envelops the listener in pure, clear sound".
The Stratos HP-2 and HP-3 come equipped with two detachable braided nylon cables: one 3.5mm-ended and one 4.4mm balanced. A 3.5mm to 6.35mm adapter is also included in the box.
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According to Klipsch's Product Manager Ryan Hansen: "The Stratos Series carries forward the philosophies that have guided us for 80 years, propelled by the same ambition that has always driven us: To bring you closer to the music you love, wherever you listen."
Both models will be available in the US this December in an Auburn finish. The HP-2 will set you back $1000, while the HP-3 will cost $1200 – that's edging towards Focal Clear Mg money (£1399 / $1490).
We'll include UK prices and availability as and when we receive them.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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