If you’re looking for ways to try and tame an overenthusiastic hi-fi, or even if you just fancy an interconnect upgrade, these Furutech's are a great shout.
They promote a free-flowing and hugely enjoyable sound. If your current soundstage sounds a little loose and disorganised, these can help to snap everything back into place.
Their structured, focused approach gives notes a greater sense of definition and clarity, while their even tonal balance ensures a balanced sound. Impressive.
Furutech Alpha Line-1 review
Furutech's Alpha Line-1 interconnect can polish rough sonic edges Tested at £80
Our Verdict
An interconnect for owners of midrange systems to get excited by
For
- Greater sense of definition and clarity
Against
- Nothing at this price
