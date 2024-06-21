This new Netflix comedy film beats Anchorman on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% rating

This crime comedy gives new meaning to its name Hit Man as it has been a huge hit with fans and critics alike, beating the mighty Anchorman on Rotten Tomatoes. And it's now on Netflix.

From Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater, this comic movie is based on a true story about a fake hitman, played by Glen Powell of Top Gun: Maverick fame. Despite the darker narrative of a man entering a world of crime under false pretences, this is very much a feel-good movie.

This, perhaps is part of why it has been such a hit with a massive 96 per cent Tomatometer score alongside a 93 per cent audience score. To put that in context, Anchorman sits at a 66 per cent Tomatometer rating (critics and comedy, right?) and an audience score of 86 per cent. Hit Man also commands an impressive Metacritic score of 82 making it a real all-round hit.

Hit Man lead actor Glen Powell smiling in sun glasses (Image credit: Netflix)

From a hit machine

This isn't director Richard Linklater's first hit, of course; he comes from a pretty long line of story-driven comedy winners, such as Dazed And Confused, School Of Rock, Boyhood, and the romantic Sunrise/Sunset trilogy.

Fans of true crime will love Hit Man for its enthralling story that still manages to remain light-hearted and humorous throughout. The script was co-written by the lead actor and director, which carries across into the acting and directing which feels effortlessly excellent – despite no doubt having much effort put into perfecting it.

You may recognise the lead actress in Adria Arjona who was in both Emerald City and Star Wars series Andor. Another actor featured, Austin Amelio, you may recognise from Walking Dead, while Retta is instantly recognisable from her hilarious role in Parks And Recreation.

Hit Man lead actor and actress faces close together looking at something (Image credit: Netflix)

A number one hitter

Released on 7th June, this Netflix original movie has been a big hit on the streaming service having been viewed over 10.8 million times in that first week alone – pushing it right to the number one spot.

While this was the most viewed movie in the US that week on Netflix, its fame spread further, as it also hit a top spot in another 14 countries across the globe.

If you're feeling late to the party, don't worry. The real Gary Johnson, who this film is about, actually died during production and never got to see the finished product. So, you know, better late than never.

