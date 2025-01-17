The sequel to this 96%-rated Netflix show has finally arrived – and is bound to be another hit

It's not often a TV adaptation of a computer game does well, but the anime reimagining of the classic Castlevania game (2017-2021) proved one of those rare exceptions, as did the spin-off series that landed on Netflix in 2023, titled Castlevania: Nocturne.

As Nocturne's first season got mind-melting 96 per cent Tomatometer and 8.3 IMDb scores, the second season has been eagerly awaited. It has now landed on Netflix and is already garnering praise, with Bloody Disgusting calling it "a more focused and emotionally powerful second season".

Created in classic Japanese animation style, expect imaginative and original action sequences framed by emotionally moving character arcs. And can you spot the famous voice actors in Castlevania: Nocturne season two?

Voices in the dark

(Image credit: Netflix)

You may want to discover the famous actors voicing this show for yourself. If that's the case, scroll past this section of the article.

Still here? Then you must want to hear who has teamed up on this project. The stand-out name is Iain Glen, of Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones fame, who plays Juste Belmont, one of the main protagonists.

You may also spot the likes of Edward Bluemel, who leads as Richter Belmont, well known for his roles in My Lady Jane, Sex Education and Killing Eve. The other main character, Annette, is also played by a recognisable actor in Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King, Mufasa).

Castlevania: Nocturne plot

Castlevania Nocturne (Image credit: Netflix)

Castlevania: Nocturne follows the story of a legendary vampire-hunting family, the Belmonts, and especially renowned head honcho Richter, who has fought the likes of Dracula himself. In season two, we find the hero in the time of the French Revolution, vying to tackle the rise of a power-hungry vampire preying on the people.

Expect plenty of high-octane fight sequences with super-powered abilities, monsters and magical weaponry. It all equates to a visual feast that helps to punctuate the character stories well.

Castlevania: Nocturne won't be for everyone, as its 45 per cent Popcornmeter rating suggests, but if you're a fan of anime (particularly of the original Castlevania series) there is plenty to enjoy, and it's certainly worth giving that first episode a try if you haven't already – it's an instant taster of what's to come.

