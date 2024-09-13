Prime Video just got one of the funniest comedy movies ever – and it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

I've got information, man. One of the funniest comedy films of all time is now live on Prime Video. And it's not just The Dude who abides; Rotten Tomatoes agrees with us, with the film collecting a 93% score – exceptionally high for a comedy.

The Big Lebowski is undoubtedly an all-time classic so if you're looking for a brilliantly written and acted comedy-noir-musical, this should be top of your (admittedly probably quite short) list.

The Coen brothers and Jeff Bridges brought the best out of each other for this 1998 release and the film quickly became a cult classic with fans all over the world revelling in its plethora of quotable lines and slapstick visual humour. If you've seen it once, you've probably seen it a handful of times – to say it bears repeat viewing is an understatement.

The best TVs you can buy right now

Upgrade your audio with our pick of the best soundbars

The Dude drinking a White Russian at the bowling alley. (Image credit: Working Title Films)

Bowled over by the cast

As mentioned, this movie was written and directed by the legendary Coen brothers, Ethan and Joel. Actors often want to work with them whenever they announce a new project, so we're treated to a star-studded cast, many of whom would appear in subsequent Coen brothers movies.

As such you have Jeff Bridges (Tron) leading this comedy caper as The Dude – yep, that's his name on the credits and very much in the film, too. Alongside him are John Goodman (Barton Fink, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, Boardwalk Empire) making up our main trio and, crucially, the bowling team.

They go up against the hilarious Jesus Quintana played by John Turturro (Transformers) in a bowling competition, which forms a memorable albeit small part of the sprawling story.

The Dude is an LA slacker forced to unravel an unbelievable mystery of mistaken identity after being attacked by unknown assailants in his home. The film takes us on a trip through the seedy side of California as Bridges and his bowling buddies attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery and come out on top, one way or another.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jesus Quintana in a purple suit pointing aggressively. (Image credit: Working Title Films)

The Big Lebowski also features a young Philip Seymor Hoffman (Capote, The Master, Moneyball), Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights, The Hours, The Hunger Games) and even the Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Flea.

Every character is memorable, thanks to ever-more ludicrous plotlines and set pieces, all held together by the word-perfect script and our lovable stoner hero, played so expertly by Bridges.

Made on a relatively small $15 million budget, the film grossed over $47 million at the box office and has no doubt been making plenty more since thanks to DVD and Blu-ray sales, and now streaming rights. You can also find a regular slew of "IRL" themed celebrations of the film and a busy Reddit forum dedicated to remembering the film, such is the lasting impression it made.

As Walter tells us, life does not start and stop at your convenience – but you can watch The Big Lebowski at your leisure this weekend. And whether you've never watched the film before or seen it multiple times, we think it's always ideal weekend viewing – and it's free for Prime Video subscribers. Don't want to miss out? You can always sign up for a free trial. Far out, man.

MORE:

5 movies and TV shows worth watching in Netflix's Global Top 10

We've built a cutting-edge home cinema system around LG's superb C4 OLED

The surprising '80s album that never leaves our hi-fi test rooms

This sci-fi cult classic has a surprising sequel – and it's free to watch right now