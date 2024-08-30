Netflix’s best original TV show in ages drops this weekend

Kaos is a new dark-comedy fantasy series ready to set Netflix aflame with the power and popularity that only the Gods – and specifically Geoff Goldblum as Zeus – could muster. We've already seen Goldblum as a God-like figure in his role as The Grandmaster in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok – and he nailed it, right?

Indeed, he can deftly straddle the line between casually hilarious and powerfully frightening in his laissez-faire erratic decision-making, so expect to be won over by his supreme screen presence once again as he takes a literal God role to lead this contemporary, comedic reimagining of Greek mythology.

Made in the UK, Kaos was created specifically for Netflix by Charlie Covell. You might know that name as the actor, writer and Oxford University graduate who adapted the graphic novel to the series The End of the F***ing World for Channel 4.

Goldblum as the God Zeus cooking at the grill, sure. (Image credit: Netflix)

A god among men

The Kaos series takes tales from classical mythology and gives them a modern-day twist to offer new creative ways to imagine the gods at play down on Earth.

Goldblum's Zeus discovers a wrinkle on his forehead and hilariously decides that it is a foretelling of the end of days. Perhaps that's not just a god being sensitive, though, as three humans soon discover their part in an ancient prophecy.

Just a few of the gods set to make appearances include – spoiler purists, look away now – Hera, Poseidon, Hades, Orpheus, Medusa and plenty more lesser-known mythological characters.

KAOS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Look out for legends

Since this is a UK production, you can expect to see some familiar faces pop up, including – again, spoiler alert – Eddie/Suzy Izzard as Lachy, Janet McTeer as Hera, and Billie Piper as Cassandra, who is almost unrecognisable with a wig, nose tattoo and rotting teeth.

Acting legend David Thewlis has the role of Hades, too, which, going by his past performances in the Harry Potter franchise and more, he will no doubt nail.

Kaos has been called "the craziest show of the year", so expectations are high. The synopsis says: "He’s right to be worried. Zeus’s one-time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part they must play in saving the world. No pressure. (Some pressure.)"

It sounds like anything can happen in this very high-stakes show, which I'm betting will become a new hot favourite binge-worthy series.

