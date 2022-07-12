Best Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deals 2022: mega discounts on Sony, JBL, Samsung and Bose

Prime Day 2022 has arrived, and Amazon is slashing soundbar prices like mad. Great. But here's a little secret: if you want to make movie nights really special, you're best off going for a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

These models use overhead height effects to give movie soundtracks a "spatial" sound, meaning you can feel the roar of a jet or pinpoint far-off explosions. You needn't pay a fortune for this impactful home cinema upgrade, either – not on Prime Day!

Ready for an immersive Atmos experience at a surprisingly low price? Here's our pick of 2022's top Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deals for movie fans...

Top 3 Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

UK: Best Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) JBL Bar 5.0 £350 £239 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)

Want big sound from a small Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar that doesn't cost the earth? The four-star JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a real bargain at less than £250 in the Prime Day sale. That's a huge 31 per cent discount on the RRP!

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-G700 £349 £249 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

Here's a juicy £100 saving on a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer. We rated this 2020 model four stars, praising its "big, weighty sound" and "impressive Atmos effect".

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q600A £290 £272 at Amazon (save £18) (opens in new tab)

We haven't tested this particular model but it's an Amazon bestseller that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with Samsung's excellent Object Tracking Sound technology. This is a record-low UK price for the Q600A, so don't miss the boat!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q800A £799 £479 at Amazon (save £320) (opens in new tab)

We rated Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A four stars at its original price of £799. Now, this 2021 'bar is down to almost half that price in Amazon's Prime Day sale! A stunning deal on an Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124) (opens in new tab) Pocket the huge £124 Prime Day saving and you will be rewarded with five-star Dolby Atmos performance, plus WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products.

(opens in new tab) Bose Smart Soundbar 900 £899 £845 at Amazon (save £55) (opens in new tab)

Available only in black, this slick soundbar has all the spec you would expect from Bose with wifi connectivity, Airplay, Bluetooth, Chromecast and multi-room streaming. Sonically it produces an impressively wide soundfield and an articulate and crisp Dolby Atmos performance.

US: Best Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) TCL Alto 8i 2.1 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ($114 renewed)

Not one we have tested, but this TCL model appears to be one of the cheapest Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy. Shoppers can even pick a refurbished model ("excellent condition", according to Amazon) for just $114 (opens in new tab). Wow. Eat that, Prime Day!

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q600A $348 $288 at Amazon (save $62) (opens in new tab)

This premium Atmos soundbar started out at $600, so at less than $300, it's a truly Prime Day bargain! We have been impressed with Samsung's form in the Dolby Atmos soundbar market, so the Q600A is a good bet for those looking to sweeten the sound of their TV.

(opens in new tab) Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 $499 $379 at Amazon (save $121) (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day special knocks 24% – or $121 – off the price of Vizio's budget M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar system with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Bluetooth and a wireless subwoofer

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-G700 $599 $398 at Amazon (save $201) (opens in new tab)

The Sony HT-G700 has a big, weighty sound that makes for an impressive and engaging Dolby Atmos listening experience. The $200 Prime Day price drop makes it an even better deal than usual. Don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q700A $699 $434 at Amazon (save $266) (opens in new tab)

Hoover up this massive 38 per cent Prime Day discount while stocks last. Like its big sibling, the Q800A (below), this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX $499 $474 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

This 2022-released "ultra compact" system promises Dolby Atmos and DTS:X cinematic surround sound with a punchy bass and an expansive 3D soundstage. Not one we have tested, but it looks like a high-spec option for less than $500.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q800A $899 $644 at Amazon (save $255) (opens in new tab)

Very few Dolby Atmos soundbar subwoofers perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A. It offers muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass. A super buy – at a serious discount! Grab the $255 Prime Day saving while stocks last.