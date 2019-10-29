The best home cinema and AV deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

There are many routes to AV reverie and they do not have to be expensive. The best home cinema deals are out there if you know where to look and what to look for.

Whether you want to add surround sound speakers to your system, go for a bigger picture with a 4K projector, or level up a home cinema amp for the proper surround sound experience, we can help you on your chosen path.

We've tracked down the very best discounts on some very decent home cinema and AV kit. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains. Your home cinema heaven is but a few clicks away...

Blu-ray player deals

LG UP970 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player £200 £150 at Amazon This LG 4K Blu-ray player is a solid performer. You get twin HDMI outputs, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support and access to Netflix and YouTube through its smart menu system. It's backed up by a vibrant, punchy picture with just enough detail to draw you in. Sonically smooth too, it's hard to beat at this price.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 Ultra HD Blu-ray player £249 £189 at Amazon This 2018 Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 above but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player for £248 £199 at Amazon This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes equipped with smart apps built-in for catch-up and on-demand streaming.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £235 at Currys

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray player £849 £799 at Sevenoaks This is an entertaining and attention-grabbing premium player that's simply bursting with colour. It delivers a great sense of depth. Soundtracks come with plenty of weight and power. It's a seriously capable machine for home cinema enthusiasts.View Deal

Speaker package deals

Jamo S 807 HCS 5 speaker package £650 £531 at Amazon A great discount here on one of our favourite home cinema speaker bundles; grab it while you can. Do be warned that, as standard with this set, the sub is not included. So, either buy the Jamo S 808 as an extra or use one you already own.View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £999 £699 at Exceptional AV Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old.View Deal

Sony STRDN1080 & Wharfedale DX2 speaker package £828 £799 Get an award-winning amp thrown in with these speakers and you've got yourself an instant 5.1 system and a tidy discount too. There's Google Chromecast support, Apple AirPlay and 6 x HDMI inputs to play with plus the DX2s are award-winners in their own right. So, that's two WHF big hitters in one single bundle. Quids in.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack £895 £756 at Sevenoaks It's like the more premium pack below but without the floorstanders. Instead it's based on the very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. Superb deal with around £150 off.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i cinema pack £1345 £1156 at AV Online Our top choice budget speaker package for the moment and it's available with a tempting little £190 or so knocked off the top. Bags of big sound fun, sacks of detail and just terrific for your music too. Great, great value.View Deal

AV receiver deals

Denon AVR-X3500H AV receiver £549 £500 at Peter Tyson The AVR-X3500H represents further gains for Denon in the home cinema market, with added features and even more powerful performance than ever before. Now with a very handy £50 saving.View Deal

Onkyo TX-NR686 7.2ch Dolby Atmos AV receiver £649 £329 at Peter Tyson Thanks to an impressive £270 saving, this Onkyo AV receiver is quite the bargain. It's packed full of features, including seven HDMI inputs, support for multiple streaming services, Apple AirPlay and Bluetooth. It's not the most exciting AV amp we've heard, but it is an easy, balanced listen that's full of detail.View Deal

Yamaha RX-A1080 AV receiver for £1299 £949 at AV Online This Yamaha AV receiver is a solid performer for the money and can be yours with over £300 off the original price. It's a 7.2 channel amp, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MusicCast and support for Alexa voice control.View Deal

Denon AVC-X6500H AV receiver for £2349 £1698 at Sevenoaks Alexa Voice Control, Apple AirPlay2, IMAX Enhanced and 11.2 channels of AVR fun is just some of what you're paying for with this enthusiast model. It's what we use as part of our reference kit at What Hi-Fi? and, now with a big discount, what you might want to consider using for your home cinema too.View Deal

Soundbar deals

JVC TH-W513B 2.0 soundbar £70 £49 at Currys On a really tight budget? This JVC is for you. Build quality is impressive, as are the connections and the addition of Bluetooth for wireless playback from a phone or tablet. For the money, it sounds fantastic.View Deal

JBL Bar Studio £129 £99 at Richer Sounds Optical and Bluetooth in, a single HDMI out; it might not be fancy but the JBL Bar Studio will make a huge difference to your viewing for very little outlay.View Deal

Q Acoustics M3 soundbar £199 £169 at Richer Sounds There’s plenty to like about this soundbar, which is easy to use and has a clear, detailed and weighty sound. Strong on the bass and very decent at this price.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £169 at Amazon Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar with sub £350 £249 at Richer Sounds A What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winner for the best soundbar under £300, this Yamaha does a fine job of emulating a surround sound system, and deserves pride of place in most home cinema set-ups. You get a dedicated subwoofer for extra bass and there's some beautifully layered detail on offer.View Deal

Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar with sub £599 £499 at Peter Tyson A five-star soundbar and sub with a handy discount; there's optical, coax, 3 x HDMI in, another HDMI out and support for Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi too. Once carefully placed, you'll get excellent dynamics with a wide soundstage and an even tonal balance.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £619 at Amazon It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Samsung HW-N950 Dolby Atmos soundbar for £1500 £1169 at Amazon Samsung's premium soundbar boasts no less than 18 speakers spread across a soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two rear wireless speakers. The result is a stylish system that simulates Dolby Atmos' 7.1.4 channels and delivers a big front soundstage. Expensive at full price; bang on with this discount.

View Deal

Projector deals

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £600 £462 on Amazon A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms.View Deal

LG Minibeam PH150G Portable Projector £299 £253 on Amazon If you're after a large-screen experience that you can carry around from room to room, house to house, this HD portable projector could be exactly what you need – not least as it's £40 off.View Deal

Nebula Capsule portable projector £400 £308 at Amazon This tiny, tin-shaped projector has a big picture and bigger ambitions. It's an ingenious piece of tech - a portable projector with built-in Android-esque app store, the Capsule can also be used as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker.View Deal

Epson TW-7400 4K projector £2000 £1862 at Amazon The 4K might not be native but this projector's enhancement technology and HDR offering does a very good job. It's sharp, colourful, dynamic and, with nearly £150 knocked off, a hell of a lot cheaper than an actual native 4K projector.View Deal

Optoma UHD40 4K projector £1300 £1099 at Amazon What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner. Top-class projector technology at a budget price point, complete with 4K and HDR support. With such a rich and balanced colour palette, a projector like this simply has no business being this cheap.View Deal