Not a serious contender for top honours

With its reasonable price tag and an attractive, well-made body, this Clearer Audio cable makes a good first impression.

Its performance is energetic and lively. It’s rhythmic, and does a good job of handling timing. Overall, it’s an entertaining listen. So far so good.

Unfortunately, the detail and texture isn’t all there. The Silver-line robs instruments of their characteristic textures, resulting in a less faithful reproduction.

And it’s not particularly subtle, making it difficult to differentiate between the different levels of sound.

It’s an adequate product, but not a serious contender for top honours. There are better options for the money.

