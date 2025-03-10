Most of us may be schlepping it back to work, but to help get over those Monday blues, the What Hi-Fi? team has penned a fresh entry into our weekly Rewind news digest.

In it we once again detail the most interesting, and important, developments in the world of hi-fi and home cinema.

It was another big week for the team, with our reviewers finishing the testing of the LG C5 OLED TV, more than a few surprise audio announcements from the Mobile World Congress (MWC) expo in Barcelona, and fresh hi-fi from some big name brands.

Here’s what you need to know.

A bit of music history turned 60

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Moog synthesiser may not be a household name to the masses, but it is a hugely influential piece of music technology that played a key part in many iconic songs – some of which we still use to test hi-fi to this day.

So when it turned 60 last week we couldn't resist the urge to write a celebratory piece detailing our favourite test tracks featuring the Moog.

Read the full story: 7 top test tracks that celebrate the iconic Moog synthesizer

The world’s first wi-fi earbuds appeared

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mobile World Congress isn’t a show you normally associate with audio news, but last week Qualcomm and Xiaomi used the Barcelona show as the launchpad for the world’s first wi-fi earbuds.

The two showed off the new Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro which will be the first buds to feature Qualcomm’s S7 Pro chip.

This is interesting as it features wi-fi connectivity that, in theory, lets the buds stream 4-bit/96kHz lossless audio at a bandwidth of up to 4.2Mbps. That's more than double the bandwidth of Bluetooth 5.

Read the full story: The world's first wi-fi earbuds are here... but there's a catch

We finished testing LG’s latest OLED

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our home-cinema reviewers finished testing the new LG C5 OLED TV – which is a direct successor to the Award-winning LG C4.

We have had to hold off giving it a star rating, as we still await final pricing details from LG. Our comparative tests, however, reveal that it is certainly a top performer, offering better peak brightness, colour volume and motion handling than its predecessor.

Read our LG C5 review

Bang and Olufsen revived a retro-classic

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang and Olufsen unveiled its fifth new collaboration with fashion house Saint Laurent last week.

The Beogram 4000c Series Saint Laurent Rive Droit Edition, says B&O, “reimagines the established Beogram 4000 Series” turntable for a contemporary audience.

While it looks cool, you’ll have to have a surplus of cash and luck on your side to get your hands on this extremely limited edition; the 10 that have been made are set to retail for £27,000 / $30,000.

Read the full story: Bang & Olufsen has given its iconic Beogram 4000 Series turntable a stylish rebirth – but good luck getting one!

Dynaudio promised us "the biggest upgrade in active hi-fi in over a decade"

(Image credit: Dynaudio)

Finishing off this week’s Rewind, Dynaudio unveiled its new Confidence 20A active speakers.

The Danish audio brand is making some big claims about the new active speakers, claiming they will offer "the biggest upgrade in active hi-fi in over a decade".

We haven’t had them in for testing yet, but they are built on the same foundation as the four-star, passive, Conference 20 we reviewed in 2021, so the punchy messaging has caught our attention.

Read the full story: Dynaudio's Confidence 20A active speakers boast "the biggest upgrade in active hi-fi in over a decade"

