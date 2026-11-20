With Black Friday just around the corner – the day itself being just one week away, on the 27th November – at What Hi-Fi? HQ we have been keeping a keen eye out for early discounts popping up as the big day approaches.

This year, we certainly haven't been disappointed. Across the various products that we cover, from projectors to wireless earbuds, the last week has seen deals covering all bases, with discounts on everything from projectors to all-in-one speaker systems.

In a particularly stand-out bargain, our Product of the Year projector is more than £2000 off. But there's plenty more where that came from, with several other Award winners and five-star products up for grabs – so we are anything but short of options.

Rest assured, these are all products we've tried and tested, and each has been compared to the market leaders to see how they stand up. We only recommend the very best, and all the products below have earned at least a five-star review, if not a What Hi-Fi? Award.

Feeling enticed? Get stuck in below.

The 48-inch LG C6 well and truly blew us away with its picture quality, which is bright and colourful with superb contrast. Even when it was priced at £1200, we awarded this TV five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award, but with Black Friday just around the corner, its price is dropping lower and lower.

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Triangle AIO Twin packs a lot into its compact enclosure, providing an all-in-one speaker system complete with wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth and built-in amplification that won't break the bank. Sound quality is enthusiastic and capable, while a bumper set of connectivity options means the AIO Twin should fit into most hi-fi set-ups.

Sony's cheapest 4K laser projector, the XW5000ES, delivers gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures. We were so pleased with this projector's cinematic bang for your buck that we even crowned it as a Product of the Year at the most recent What Hi-Fi? Awards. With more than £2000 scraped off its original price, this deal is particularly hard to resist.

We tested the 65-inch version of the Bravia 8, but this smaller 55-inch model should deliver a comparable performance to the larger five-star version. We enjoy the Bravia 8's balanced and immersive picture, and it even sounds pretty great by TV standards.

At a price of £269, you would be hard-pressed to find a pair of standmounts that can offer the same level of clarity and subtlety as the KEF Q350. With clean looks, a sturdy build and an ample set of features, it's no surprise that these speakers were awarded a five-star review and a What Hi-Fi? Award.

If you're on the hunt for some noise-cancelling earbuds to block out the outside world, you won't come across many as powerful as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). With a punchy, full bodied sound and a secure and comfortable fit, there is a lot to like about these earbuds, which are now at their lowest ever price.

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