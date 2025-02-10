Welcome to the latest entry into our weekly Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest. In it, our team of audio and home cinema aficionados once again detail the top headlines you need to know about.

And this week’s another big one, with everything from our reviewers' picks of the top albums to test your system to rumblings that Panasonic may be looking to sell its OLED TV division.

Here are all the facts.

We revealed our top albums for testing hi-fi

(Image credit: The Cure)

One of the most common questions we get asked, outside of if we get to keep review samples (we don’t), is what albums and tracks we use to test hi-fi. This week our team of reviewers published a fresh list revealing the albums they keep coming back to, and it’s a pretty interesting selection!

Read the full story: What Hi-Fi? reviewers share their favourite-ever albums for testing hi-fi

Our managing editor details the six apps she uses to supercharge her hi-fi

(Image credit: Future)

Smartphones are clever things, but if you go on any app store there’s an awful lot of freeware tat. Just type in 'spirit level' and you’ll be flooded with a sea of “free” apps claiming to do it, but then request extortionate amounts of data, or lock the feature you want behind a paywall once you install them. Which is why last week our managing editor did the legwork so you don’t have to, and revealed the six apps she, and the wider team, use most when setting up and optimising their systems.

Read the full story: 6 free audiophile apps to supercharge your hi-fi experience

There’s a new top dog set of wireless headphones for serious music fans

(Image credit: Future)

We take a lot of time and care with our wireless headphone reviews. Which is why our advice can be fairly static – if something isn’t THE best option for its intended market, we’re not recommending it. So it’s quite a big deal when we do update our advice, especially in a crowded market like wireless headphones. But last week that’s exactly what happened, with the Dali I-O8 dethroning key rivals including the Mark Levinson No.5909 to become our recommended pair of wireless headphones for audiophiles.

Read the full story: We’ve just reviewed audiophile wireless headphones that knock our veteran favourites off the top spot

We finished testing the Cambridge Audio Evo One

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Systems are rapidly becoming a popular category, and for good reason – they’re simple and, when done right, can sound great. Which is why last week our reviewers were delighted to finish testing the Cambridge Audio Evo One. Featuring cutting edge specifications, all the streaming smarts you’ll need, and capable of producing a spacious refined sound with fluid dynamics, there’s a lot to like about the system.

Read our full Cambridge Audio Evo One review

Panasonic’s “potentially” up for selling its TV business

(Image credit: Future)

Regular readers will know, Panasonic TVs have a strong track record in the What Hi-Fi? test rooms. Last year’s flagship Panasonic Z95A OLED scored a perfect five-star rating and our staff writer, Lewis Empson, walked away from his preview session with the 2025 Panasonic Z95B generally optimistic. Which is why we were surprised when industry rumblings broke last week suggesting the Japanese giant may be looking to sell its TV business. But, after we finished doing our shocked Macaulay Culkin impressions we all had a similar thought – what if Apple bought it?

Read the full story: If Panasonic does sell its TV business, I know who should buy it

