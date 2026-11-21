As the evenings are drawing in and the days getting colder, we have found ourselves retreating more and more to the comfort of our home cinema systems at home. It's hard to beat sitting in front of a good screen with a solid sound system with a warm drink, after all.

But to make the most of your setup, you need a suitable movie or TV show to properly show off what you've got. We have been challenging a range of kit in our test room, and have brought together the best shows and films for testing in our monthly Now Showing column.

From charming stop-motion animation to disturbing black comedy, there's something for everyone on this list.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

Crystal Lake (2026)

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Friday the 13th is an iconic horror movie. One that delighted and traumatised an entire generation of kids, myself included. But (avoiding spoilers) anyone who’s seen any of the original films knows hockey-masked killer Jason isn’t the only monster in the franchise.

So when Crystal Lake, a prequel to the first films, launched, I couldn’t click the play button on Now fast enough. And boy, am I glad I did.

Featuring a nostalgic nod to the tropes that defined early horror, ranging from ill-advised romps in the boathouse to stoner hippies liaising with the dead, mixed with a more modern, detective-driven subplot, it’s a fun watch from start to finish.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just be warned, it goes from nought to sixty with the gore. So if you’re squeamish, be prepared – one of the biggest frights I’ve had watching it came from my wife’s reaction (scream) during one particularly brutal scene.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Kubo and the Two Strings: Original Theatrical Trailer | LAIKA Studios - YouTube Watch On

Words by Robyn Quick

Anyone who knows me will be all too familiar with how much I love animation, especially stop-motion. There’s something special about knowing that each movement has been painstakingly crafted one frame at a time. One of the biggest stop-motion studios right now is Laika, which is on a winning streak with the release of Wildwood, which boasts a 97 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score.

That film is yet to be released on streaming or 4K Blu-ray (although I will definitely be watching as soon as it is), but there’s another offering from the studio that makes for great AV testing – enter Kubo and the Two Strings.

The movie follows a young boy called Kubo, who has the power to give life to origami with his magical shamisen (a traditional Japanese lute). He must use these skills to fight off vengeful spirits and fight his estranged family.

I’ve been using the film mostly to challenge a sound system’s handling of Dolby Atmos, particularly with one scene. When Kubo’s creepy aunts hunt him down in a darkened forest, a row of lanterns in the water is blown out like dominoes. This should wrap all the way around the listening position, fully immersing you in the spooky setting. Then, the aunts' voices echo around the space, which, with the right system, makes for a spine-tingling experience.

Man Bites Dog (It Happened In Your Neighbourhood) (1992)

Words by Joe Svetlik

A word of warning, Man Bites Dog is not an easy watch. What starts as a jet-black Belgian comedy about a film crew following a serial killer soon becomes something far more disturbing: an exploration of the nature of reality TV and audience complicity.

It’s also very, very funny. Serial killer Rémy (Rémy Belvaux) is a cheery sort with a fragile ego, who clearly relishes acting up for the camera. While the documentary crew following him begin as casual observers, they gradually start helping out before becoming fully complicit in his heinous crimes.

And then, two thirds of the way through, in a scene that’s incredibly difficult to watch, the focus turns to us, the audience, and takes our desire to be entertained by these kinds of crimes to its logical conclusion.

Basically, if you like true crime, you need to take a long, hard look at yourself.

It’s aged very well. Being shot in 16mm black and white film gives it a gritty, timeless quality. And the themes of delusion and the thirst for fame are even more relevant today – it’s not a huge leap to imagine Rémy as an influencer, but now we’ve all got our own personal broadcast units in our pockets, who needs a film crew? It’s brutal, but essential viewing.

Beyoncé: I Am... World Tour (2010)

Beyoncé - I AM...World Tour 2 Minute International Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Words by Robyn Quick

It has been more than a year since Beyoncé's last tour, and who knows when she will next take to the stage. Luckily, there's a top-notch recording of the singer's fourth world tour filmed back in 2010, which means I can experience her electrifying stage presence from the comfort of my living room.

The documentary Beyoncé: I Am... World Tour includes footage from various locations during her performance, as well as weaving in behind-the-scenes moments with the singer and her fans. It's co-directed by Beyoncé as well, marking her directorial debut.

As soon as she walks onto the stage in the opening scene, the roar of cheers and applause immediately immerses you in what is on screen, and it's like being plopped in the centre of the crowd.

Beyoncé's awe-inspiring vocals should feel centred and expressive, while the atmosphere of the venue should still be heard in the background. If you're a fan of the singer and can't wait for the next live tour, then this disc is a great alternative that will make you even more obsessed with the singer and will test your system at the same time.

MORE:

These are the best 4K Blu-ray players

Check out the best TVs

And here are the best projectors