What does Black Friday mean for you? A chance to get a new TV for GTA VI? Time to snap up the latest wireless headphones?

For me, Black Friday has always been a chance to add to my ever-growing 4K Blu-ray collection, which has grown from a PS5 Blu-ray starter pack to a reasonably sized collection.

We love physical media here at What Hi-Fi? – see our Black Friday vinyl sale round-up – but there’s no denying that it can be expensive to purchase all your favourites this way.

That’s where Black Friday comes in. The selection changes every year, but there are always some great 4K Blu-ray deals knocking about. From a limited-edition version of Avatar to the entirety of Game of Thrones, I’ve had some great 4K success over Black Friday, and my wish list has only grown since I joined What Hi-Fi? and watched several 4K discs in our dedicated test room.

Below you’ll find a mix of discs that are great for testing your home cinema setup, are stone-cold classics or are just a personal favourite of mine. There are a few steelbooks and deluxe editions included too!

Make sure to check for voucher tick boxes if you’re shopping at Amazon, and use the code HIDEF20 for 20 per cent off at HMV – and don’t forget to check our Black Friday deal hub for more AV deals.

Several of the above films can often be found on repeat in the What Hi-Fi? AV testing room. The opening scene of Baby Driver, for example, is a regular go-to for testing soundbar systems with rear speakers, as the screeching of tyres should moves across the space subtly and seamlessly without you realising which speaker the sound is coming from.

Project Hail Mary is a more recent test favourite, with the bright planets and the darkness of space ideal for testing contrast and black levels. We recently used the iconic “having a moment” scene for testing the Philips OLED911 and were rather blown away.

Dune and its sequel have long been testing favourites, and we assume the same will be true for Dune: Part Three when it releases on 4K Blu-ray. The first instalment is a great Dolby Atmos tester – check out the sandworm reveal scene for an incredible, all-encompassing sonic cocktail of desert winds, colossal monsters and ethereal voices.

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These are the best Black Friday deals so far

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