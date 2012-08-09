They’re not the best pair of wireless speakers we’ve heard, but they look good and are full of energy

The compact, good-looking Audio Pro LV2e is a wireless desktop speaker system with a hi-fi flourish. The leather finish gives a luxury feel and the speakers come in red, black or white.

They are active speakers, with four channels of 25W Class D amplification per pair: take the grilles off and you’ll find a 25mm soft-dome tweeter, an 11cm aluminium-cone woofer and a reflex port housed together at the front.

The accompanying remote control is minimal, with separate volume controls for each of the three zones the transmission system is able to control, as well as master volume. The right speaker houses the remote receiver, so you’ll need to be in line of sight of it.

Audio Pro LV2e

Audio Pro LV2e: Set up

Set up is simple: power up each speaker and then plug the TX1000 transmitter into the USB port of your laptop. Once the LED indicators turn blue, you’re good to go.

The LV2es are capable of playing CD-quality audio, as well as files such as FLAC and Apple Lossless. Besides iTunes, it works with a good selection of digital music services such as Spotify, Grooveshark, and Rhapsody. You can plug portable players into the 3.5mm jack on the transmitter, using an optional USB power supply.

We’d recommend running in the LV2es over a weekend. Then the first impression of a bright treble calms down to a mere shimmer, and the bass is much better behaved.

Audio Pro LV2e

Audio Pro LV2e: Sound quality

The LV2es tackled a stream of Maroon 5’s Harder to Breathe from Spotify with vitality and attack – instruments sometimes sound closed in, but it’s an enjoyable sound for a wireless system.

The spaciousness and refinement needed for an expressive piece of sweeping orchestral music isn’t quite achieved, but they do a good job with dynamics, and are capable of filling a small room with sound.

Audio Pro LV2e: Verdict

This is a niche product, for those whose music is largely stored digitally. If you’re looking for premium, hi-fi quality audio from a wireless system, you need to look to the Dynaudio Xeo 3s, which are double the price of these Audio Pros.

All things considered, the Audio Pro LV2es are enjoyable and good-looking speakers that greatly improve your laptop’s sound.

