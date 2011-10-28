Very capable in many departments, this musical all-rounder has much to offer

Take a look on whathifi.com, head to reviews and click on speaker packages and then Tannoy. You will be greeted by four systems, all of which boast the full complement of five stars. No mean feat. From £500 to more than £2000, Tannoy has delivered the goods.

The elephant in the room is, of course, the all-too-obvious star rating above. This system picks up a good four rather than an exceptional five; and yet, this system nearly took the test win.

Floorstanding DC6 T speakers are the crucial front stereo speakers. They are joined by the petite DC4 rears and the equally dinky DC4 LCR centre channel. The TS 1001 subwoofer is similarly compact. Provided you’re happy with floorstanding fronts, this is the package of choice if space is at a premium.

All the speakers use Tannoy’s Dual Concentric driver with its ‘WideBand SuperTweeter’ housed in the middle of the mid/bass driver, aiming to deliver

a focused sound complete with a wide stereo image.

We certainly love the elegant DC6 T floorstanders. They look great and deliver a fast, detailed sound with plenty of dynamic excitement. It’s as apparent with music as movies, Friendly Fires’ Pala sounding suitably dreamy thanks

to a good sense of detail and timing.

Subtle, yet still dynamic

Switch to movies and they can’t match the best for cohesion. The front three speakers make an impressively integrated trio, the small centre delivering clear dialogue with authority. It’s not quite

as seamless from front to back. But

the speakers’ overall ability, marrying subtlety with dynamic excitement, means it’s enjoyable despite these gripes.

Sadly, the TS 1001 subwoofer doesn’t quite keep its end up. Yours for around £500 in isolation, it’s a little on the woolly side. Nicely built and complete with preset sound modes, a 300 watt digital amplifier and a display on top, it can’t match the finesse of the satellites.

Big hits lack punch while more intricate soundtracks and music reveal

a lack of agility and detail. We just don’t feel as if we’re getting the full story where low frequencies are concerned.

If it’s a detailed, exciting, musical and compact all-rounder that you’re after, then here’s one for your shortlist. But for a few gripes – largely with the subwoofer – this would have been a real star.

