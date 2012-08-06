Best floorstander £800-£1500, Awards 2013. These-two-time Award-winners are still good, but no longer top of their game

It's nice to be the champion, but that also means everyone wants a shot at you. The Tannoy Revolution DC6T SEs have been our Award-winners at this price for two year in a row.

Once again, they've been hauled at to deal with younger and fresher opponents.

Do they have one more fight in them, or is it time to retire? It's somewhere inbetween. These are still impressive speakers that we'd heartily recommend, although they're no longer at the top of their game.

The 'SE' stands for 'Special Edition', which marks them out as the tweaked version of the original DC6Ts, which were Award winners in their own right.

Design

But it's not just a rebadge with a new lick of paint: the SEs got a new stabilising plinth, revised motor system on the drivers, enhanced crossovers and extensive internal bracing; changes that earned them superstardoom.

We've always been keen on the way these speakers look, and they remain one of the most attactive floorstanders we've seen.

The trapezoidal cabinet, designed to reduce internal standing waves, is solidly put together. The labelling on the two pairs of speaker terminals is tricky to read, but that’s a small niggle.

It’s not just about the looks though: the design is also pretty clever, thanks to the 15cm Dual Concentric driver, which places the tweeter in the middle of the cone. The idea is to improve accuracy and time alignment.

Elsewhere you will find a 15cm bass driver and a rear-firing reflex port.

Performance

Get the DC6T SEs firing and it’s hard not to be impressed by their sound.

Give them a little toe-in, and there’s an impressive focus to the soundstage, with a precise placement to vocals and instruments.

Rhythmically, they’re astounding – they roll along to Mumford & Sons’ The Cave with an energy and even-handed enthusiasm, which rubs off on the listener.

They’re exciting without being over-eager – with a little toe-in, there’s an impressive focus to the soundstage, with instruments and vocals precisely placed.

Spin Kanye West’s Power and lows are weighty, but agility and precision come as part of the package too.

We found that bi-wiring gives a more open and expansive sound, although you do trade a little of that unerring cohesion.

In isolation, these Tannoys don't have a problem. But next to newcomers such as Q Acoustics Concept 40 or the B&W 683 S2s the champs begin to show their age.

They make the Tannoys seem a little forwrad and unsubtlle by comparison.

Verdict

The Awards we gave them show we really liked the DC6T SEs first time out – and we still do.

These are skilled performers and nobody would regret taking them home. But their asking price must be a consideration now. For the same amount, you can get better sound these days.

