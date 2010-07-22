Trending

Sony KDL-46HX703 review

Following hard on the heels of its 46 inch sibling, this 40 Sony LCD is an accomplished performer with great detail and clarity Tested at £1500.00

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Form and functionality combine to superb effect in this latest Sony TV

For

  • Smart design
  • a doddle to use
  • excellent Freeview HD tuner
  • pictures and sound excel

Against

  • Very little

‘Follow that', chirped the Sony KDL-46EX503 in August 2010 as it waltzed-off with a five-star verdict and a Supertest win under its belt.

So here's the 'HX703 to try and live up to its sibling's success. The key differences are the inclusion here of 200Hz Motionflow technology and the ‘Monolithic design', Sony's latest flush 'n' flat style statement.

This LCD offers a host of features including Freeview HD, Bravia Internet Video, four HDMI inputs and DLNA networking.

Connect via ethernet or add a wi-fi dongle to access Internet TV applications, one of the most exciting of which is the LoveFilm app that allows members to stream films straight to the set. The newly designed remote is tidy, and we're navigating the XrossMediaBar in no time.

Clearer, substantial sound
For once we're happy to praise the sound quality of this set – noticeably clearer and more substantial than predecessors.

And there's more good news as we settle down to enjoy the picture, with the Blu-ray of Avatar looking every bit as stunningly alien as it should, the Sony uncovering every inch of detail with taut clarity.

Ponyo is a high-quality DVD and the 'HX703 excels, passing the test with realistic, involving skin tones, deep black shades and super-smooth motion processing.

Flick to off-air broadcasts and the tuner is stable, crisp and clean, and capable of fine HD images.

Sitting somewhere in the middle of the 46in price range, this set easily justifies the outlay.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesHX703
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-46HX703
Product ModelKDL-46HX703
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL46HX703

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand37 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate28.40 kg
Width with Stand115.4 cm
Weight Approximate24.30 kg
Height with Stand74.1 cm
Width115.4 cm
VESA Mount Standard300 x 300
Depth10.2 cm
Height70.4 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions70.4 cm (H): 115.4 cm (W): 10.2 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture in Picture
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyCCFL
Internet AccessYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size116.8 cm (46")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption141 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG2)
Video Signal StandardHD Ready
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-46HX703 LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table-Top Stand
  • Remote Commander