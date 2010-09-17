Trending

Sanyo PLV-Z800 review

Best projector up to £1500, Awards 2010. A great-value way to get a 300in Full HD picture at home Tested at £1400

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best projector up to £1500, Awards 2010. Want massive high-definition pictures with an affordable price-tag? You just found your projector

For

  • Hugely impressive all-round picture balance
  • extremely flexibly and straight-forward
  • very quiet

Against

  • Slightly deeper blacks would be nice

Sanyo may not feature regularly in the minds of tech fans, but the company makes some seriously good projectors at some very reasonable prices.

The PLV-Z700 is the perfect example – an unassuming, £1100 unit that impressed so much it was a winner in our 2009 Awards.

Now here's the replacement, unsurprisingly the PLV-Z800. You might actually struggle to tell it apart from its predecessor: both boast twin HDMI and twin component inputs, and both have a claimed brightness of 1200 ANSI lumens and contrast ration of 10,000:1.

They even look the same. In fact, the only real difference is that the ‘Z800 consumes just 0.3W of power on standby, rather than the 1.1W its greedy predecessor gobbled down.

Simple to set up
Now while that may not sound particularly exciting, being remarkable similar to the ‘Z700 is no bad thing. For a start, this is an astonishingly simple product to install, with manual lens controls that are as flexible as they are easy to use.

And once it's in position, the picture this Sanyo produces is superb. True, at this sort of money you're not going to get a projector with astonishingly deep blacks, but play Where the Wild Things Are and the overall image is one with great definition, terrifically balanced, neutral colours and smooth motion.

Add very quiet and relatively cool running, and there's really no better-value way to get a 300in Full HD picture at home.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://uk.sanyo.com
Brand NameSanyo
Product TypeLCD Projector
ManufacturerSANYO Electric Co.,Ltd
Manufacturer Part NumberPLV-Z800
Product NameSanyo PLV-Z800
Product ModelLCD

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • PLV-Z800 LCD Projector
  • Remote Control
  • Power Cable
  • CD-ROM (Owners Manual)

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom2x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness1200 lm
Contrast Ratio10,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life2000 Hour
Lamp Power165 W
Economy Mode Lamp Life3000 Hour

Physical Characteristics

Width400 mm
Depth346 mm
Weight Approximate7.50 kg
Height154 mm
Dimensions154 mm (H): 400 mm (W): 346 mm (D)

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront

Warranty

Limited Warranty3 Year