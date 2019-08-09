Final E4000 review

The Final E4000s are a rare thing: simple cabled earphones. They don’t come with a vast array of drivers, wireless technology or even a control app. Like most Final earphones, the E4000s are aimed squarely at sound quality enthusiasts – and, costing just £119, they deliver the goods too.

These earphones are immediately likeable, with good dynamics, carefully balanced tone and an almost complete lack of bloat or sibilance. Higher frequency detail doesn’t quite match the rest of these highlights, and that’s the only element keeping the Finals from troubling the class-leaders.

Comfort

The Final E4000s have tiny pistol-like aluminium barrels, ready to dig deep into the ear canal. This is a more invasive fit than most, which is worth considering if you’re worried about getting too personal with your IEM.

A firm fit is important though, and without it, the Final E4000s have a tendency to slowly work their way out of your ear. As ever, an imperfect seal ruins the bass response. But get it right and these earphones are stable enough to survive a running session just fine, although the cable causes some microphonic noise.

You can reduce this noise, and further increase their stability, by using the included ear hooks, which guide the cabling over your ears. You can either wear the E4000s normally or in this more ‘pro’ over-ear style. Despite the size of the E4000s, Final has still managed to incorporate removable cabling into their design.

Build

It uses a standard MMCX connector, rather than the more fragile two-pronged connector an earphone of this size might have used a few years ago.

The Final E4000s’ cabling is also slightly thicker than average, and uses ‘oxygen-free copper’. This extra thickness is no surprise though, Final is primarily an audiophile brand and conventional wisdom suggests thicker is better.

A silicone carry case is supplied, as are five sets of silicone tips, and a carabiner.

Sound

The Final E4000s use relatively small 6.4mm dynamic drivers. Such tiny drivers are now a good alternative to the dual balanced armature style used by some of the top mid-range earphones of a few years ago.

Despite the drivers’ small size, the Final E4000s still offer the bass authority usually associated with the dynamic design. These earphones are punchy and have good timing.

Final E4000 tech specs Cable MMCX (removable) OFC Yes Drivers 6.4mm Eartips 5x pairs included Ear hooks Yes (optional) Carry case Yes

They are instantly charming too – their sonic quality is obvious within a few seconds, which is not something you can say about most wireless alternatives anywhere near this price. The Final E4000s deliver deep bass beats with power and precision and, despite being aimed at self-professed sound quality fans, they don’t sound at all clinical.

But the E4000s’ significant abilities in terms of dynamics and timing only serve to make their limitations more frustrating. While the mids have respectable weight and solidity, they are not supremely detailed. There’s a sense the mids should be more insightful and textured, especially considering the impressive framework Final constructs in the E4000s.

The treble isn’t ultra-refined either. Listen for a while and both the mids and treble start to sound a little basic in the context of the Final E4000s’ overall sound. There isn’t quite the transparency and insight you’d expect from a class-leading earphone.

Verdict

Wired in-ears such as the Final E4000s may not currently be fashionable, but we are glad they still exist. A complete lack of extra tech means no worrying about charging batteries, or dealing with flaky Bluetooth signal in crowded areas.

Their sound is instantly likeable too. With strong dynamics and timing, and careful tonal balance, audio performance is clearly Final’s primary concern. Slightly limited resolution in the upper-mids and treble stops the Final E4000s from gaining the full five-stars, but they remain a good choice for those not keen on paying a premium for phone-friendly wireless tech.

