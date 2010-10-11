It was with a sense of eagerness that we first plugged in the expensive-feeling and eye-catchingly purple QED Performance HDMI-e SuperSpeed.



It wields all the latest HDMI 1.4 attributes, including the much-vaunted Ethernet tag. It also allows your kit to faithfully communicate a superb and natural colour balance, with detailed and virtually noise-free images.



The sound is less successful: the treble and midrange lack the necessary subtlety and finesse.



This could be a shot in the arm for an overly demure system, but for some it'll be an overdose.

